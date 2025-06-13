Houston Dash vs. San Diego Wave FC

June 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash YouTube Video







A thrilling night in Houston features goals from Kenza Dali, Adriana Leon, and María Sánchez to give the Wave just enough edge to hold onto the win despite stunning goals from Bárbara Olivieri and Yazmeen Ryan for the Dash.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.