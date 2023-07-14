Hot Rods Top Renegades, 7-4

July 14, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Bowling Green Hot Rods won the first-ever matchup against the Hudson Valley Renegades 7-4 on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park in a rain shortened contest which was called in the top of the seventh due to wet grounds.

The Hot Rods came out firing in the first three innings off Zach Messinger (1-7), plating four runs in the second inning before tacking on three more in the third.

In the second, after Will Vasquez reached on an error, Kenny Piper singled him home to take a 1-0 lead over Hudson Valley. The next batter, Nick Schnell, doubled home Piper before Blake Robertson capped off the four-run inning with a two-run home run to right field. Only one of the four runs in the frame were earned runs against the right-hander.

Messinger walked the first two hitters in the third before Vasquez doubled to scored Brock Jones and extend the Bowling Green advantage to 5-0. An RBI groundout by Piper and another double by Schnell grew the lead to 7-0.

Hudson Valley answered with runs in the third and fifth innings on a pair of RBI doubles from Agustin Ramírez. Grant Richardson pounded a two-run home run in the sixth to inch the 'Gades closer to 7-4 before the game went into a rain delay with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. After a 28-minute rain delay, the game was called due to wet grounds and completed early

In relief, Haden Erbe (2-1) hurled two scoreless frames to earn the victory. Harrison Cohen and Carlos Gómez combined to toss two scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Renegades. The Renegades and Hot Rods continue their three-game series at Heritage Financial Park on Saturday night. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 5:45 p.m. Hudson Valley will send RHP Drew Thorpe (8-1, 2.13) to the mound opposite of RHP Duncan Davitt (1-0, 3.00) for Bowling Green.

Renegades Record: 47-35, 8-8

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.