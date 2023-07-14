Grasshoppers Drop First Game of Away Series, 6-3 Against the Cyclones

July 14, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped the first game of its away series, 6-3 against the Brooklyn Cyclones. The Cyclones improved to 12-4 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 3-12 as Brooklyn outhit Greensboro 13-8.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was infielder Francisco Acuna as he went 2-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI, and one run scored. Following close behind was Will Matthiessen as he went 2-4 with a double and Sammy Siani as he went 2-3 with a double, one run scored, and a free base.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was Thomas Harrington as he tallied seven strikeouts and gave up eight hits, five runs, and one free base on 4.2 innings of work. Harrington took the loss for the Grasshoppers and moved to 0-2 on the season.

Blade Tidwell recorded the win for the Cyclones and improved to 6-3 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their away series against the Cyclones tomorrow, Saturday, July 15. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.