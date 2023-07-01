Hot Rods Rained out in Rome, Set for Doubleheader Sunday

Rome, Georgia- The scheduled game for 4:00 PM CT on Saturday, July 1, between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and Rome Braves has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, July 2.

The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games with Sunday's first pitch set for 10:30 CT (11:30 ET, local time). The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

