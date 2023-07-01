HVR Game Notes - July 1, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (39-33, 0-6) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (33-37, 4-2)

LHP Carlos Rodón (MLB Rehab) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (4-1, 2.53)

| Game 73 | Home Game 37 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | July 1, 2023 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

HOME SWEET HOME:The Hudson Valley Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park to host the Wilmington Blue Rocks in their first full series of the second half. It's the third head-to-head matchup this season, with Hudson Valley capturing the first two series. This week marks the final time Wilmington will play in Hudson Valley in the regular season. The Renegades make two trips to "The First State" in August.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped their seventh-straight contest 4-3 to the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Friday night. After Christopher Familia doubled in a pair of runs in the first inning, Agustin Ramírez crushed his first High-A HR in the third. Wilmington plated the game's final four runs, scoring the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the seventh.

THE BIG APPLE COMES TO THE HV:Yesterday, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced that LHP Carlos Rodón is scheduled to make a rehab start on Saturday night for the Hudson Valley Renegades. The 2x All-Star selection signed a six-year deal with the Yankees back in December after back-to-back top six finishes in Cy Young voting. The southpaw becomes the third player to join the Renegades on MLB rehab assignment since 2021, joining RHP Luis Severino (2021) and C Ben Rortvedt (2022).

SEE YOU IN SEATTLE SPENCER:On Monday, Major League Baseball announced that Renegades OF Spencer Jones was selected to represent the American League team in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 15 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Jones becomes the 21st Renegades player all-time selected to play in the prestigious mid-summer Minor League showcase, and is poised to be the first-ever active Renegades player to appear in the game. In 2022, Renegades alumni Anthony Volpe, Ken Waldichuk and Jasson Domínguez all played in the Futures Game.

ANOTHER PITCHING CROWN:On Monday, Renegades RHP Tyrone Yulie was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 19-25. The right-handed starter tossed a career-high 7.0 innings, allowing no hits and striking out seven in a first half SAL North division clinching win last Tuesday against the Brooklyn Cyclones. Yulie became the fourth Renegades player this season to win a weekly award, and third to win Pitcher of the Week joining Juan Carela and Drew Thorpe. Aaron Palensky won the lone Player of the Week honor.

HEATING UP: In the month of June, Antonio Gómez has been one of the hottest hitters in the South Atlantic League. In 17 games, the Renegades catcher is hitting .344/.420/.525 with five doubles, two HRs, 6 RBI, and 10 runs. His .344 average is the second-highest among qualified hitters in High-A. He's also currently riding a 13-game on-base streak.

SUNDAY'S BEST: RHP Drew Thorpe has been the Renegades' Sunday starter for the entire season and he has not disappointed. The former 2nd round pick currently ranks first in wins (6) & IP (72.1), second in strikeouts (86), fourth in ERA (2.64), fifth in WHIP (1.08), and sixth in AVG (.213) in the South Atlantic League. Among Yankees' Minor Leaguers, his ERA ranks second best only trailing Clayton Beeter (SWB---AAA) who has tallied a 2.32 ERA this season. The six wins are also tied with Beeter and Will Warren for the most in the system.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been nails during the last 27 games. Renegades relievers combined for a 2.63 ERA (99.1 IP, 66 H, 32 R/29 ER, 36 BB, 130 K). The 2.63 ERA is good for third in MiLB, only trailing the Bowling Green Hot Rods (TB) at 2.26 and the Wisconsin Timber Rattler (A+--MIL) who hold a 2.40 ERA.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY EITHER: The last turn through the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. Since May 31st against Aberdeen, Renegades starters have a 1.72 ERA (135.2 IP, 71 H, 33 R, 26 ER, 65 BB, 175 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. The rotation leads also leads MiLB in strikeouts (175) and WHIP (1.00), while the 135.2 innings are good for fifth place.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR:The Renegades have played in 21 one-run games this season and they own an 8-13 record (.380) in those contests. In June, nine of the 13 Renegades' losses have been by two runs or less.

HOW LOW CAN THEY GO: Over the course of the month of June, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been unhittable. They currently hold a 2.16 ERA, the lowest in MiLB. The Vancouver Canadians (TOR--A+) are a distant second at 2.43. The 'Gades also hold the second-highest mark in strikeouts, punching out 287 batters in 220.2 innings. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) sit fifth, with 272 K's in 229.0 innings and the Tampa Tarpons (NYY--A) have struck out 254 batters, good for 16th.

CLIMBING THE LADDER:With a hit last Saturday in Brooklyn, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 121 career hits with the Renegades, good for third all-time. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125. Torrealba also appeared in his 150th contest as a Renegade on Thursday night, tying Matt Spring for the most in franchise history.

THE K-ZONE:The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been dominant all season long at getting swings-and-misses and they have been rewarded for it. The 'Gades currently own the second-highest strikeout total in all of Minor League Baseball. The Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN--AA) have struck out 852 batters compared to 819 for Hudson Valley this year.

