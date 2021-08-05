Hot Rods Held to Six Hits in Blowout Loss on Thursday

August 5, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Wilmington, DE - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (57-24) dropped the third game of a six-game series to the Wilmington Blue Rocks (33-48) in a 10-1 loss on Thursday night at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Delaware. The Hot Rods and Blue Rocks continue their series on Friday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Blue Rocks plated three runs in the first and added another in the second off a two-out homer from Yasel Antuna to make it a 4-0 game. Bowling Green broke through for a run in the third off Blue Rocks starter Joan Adon. Michael Gigliotti struck a one-out double to right and scored from second when Connor Hollis singled to make it a 4-1 game.

Wilmington added runs in all but two innings, eventually going on take a 10-1 blowout win in the third game of the series. Blue Rocks pitching held the Hot Rods offense to six hits while the defense committed three errors in the team's 24th loss of the year.

Alan Strong (5-1) allowed six runs (four earned) on 11 hits with two strikeouts in a loss. Ezekiel Zabaleta tossed 2.0 innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Angle Felipe allowed two runs on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts over 2.1 innings of work to end the game.

Notes: Gigliotti has a four-game hit streak... Trevino also has a hit in four-straight games... Hollis has a hit in back-to-back games... Bowling Green is 27-10 in games decided by four or more runs... Bowling Green is 21-11 when their opponent scores first... BG is 13-18 when outhit by their opponents... Strong threw a season-high 78 pitched on Thursday... Wilmington's 11 hits against Strong is a career-high for the righty... The Hot Rods will send RH Taj Bradley (0-0, 0.00) to the mound to make his High-A debut against Blue Rocks RHP Richard Guasch (0-0, 0.00) who makes his Blue Rocks and Nationals affiliate debut... Fans can catch all of the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch app, tuning into WBGN 94.5 FM and 1340 AM, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.