Koss Hits Drive's First Three-Homer Game in One-Hit Shutout Win Over Rome, 4-0

Greenville, S.C. - Christian Koss hit three clouts on the night for the Drive's first three-homer game in their 15-year history while Jay Groome, Jake Wallace and Zach Bryant combined for a one-hit shutout to win, 4-0, over the Braves in game three Thursday night at Fluor Field.

Greenville combined for seven hits. Koss went 3-for-5 on the historic night with all four runs coming off his round-trippers. He hit a solo in the third, a solo in the seventh and a two-run dinger in the eighth inning. Joe Davis accounted for the other multi-hit night with two singles.

The shutout was the Drive's fourth of the year.

Greenville starter, Groome, earned the win, his first of the year. He tossed 5.0 innings of shutout ball and allowed just one hit and no walks. He fanned six. Wallace continued the dominance and picked up the hold over his 2.0 shutout innings of work with four punchouts. Bryant came in to close things out with the 2.0 inning save. He struck out three.

Jake McSteen was charged with the loss after relenting one run over 6.0 innings.

The Drive tallied their first run of the night in the third frame. With Koss leading off, he demolished the first pitch that he saw deep to left-center field for a solo shot. The ball traveled 444 ft. and left the bat at 104 MPH.

Greenville added to its lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Once again, with Koss leading off the inning, he skied a 3-2 pitch that landed on the Green Monster for another solo clout. This one traveled 333 ft. and left the bat at 104 MPH.

Koss homered for the third time in the eighth inning to give the Drive a 4-0 lead. Dean Miller drew a one-out walk. Two batters later, Koss completed Drive history with a two-run homer that hit off the batter's eye in center field, traveling 421 ft.

Game four is scheduled for 7:05 Friday night at Fluor Field. The Drive are set to throw Chase Shugart while the Braves are slated to start Darius Vines.

