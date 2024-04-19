Hot Rods Game Notes

Securing a Split.... The Hot Rods were able to secure at least a series split against the Dash this week with a slightly weather-shortened, 13-4 win on Thursday. Playing as the Bowling Green Bootleggers for the first time this season, both pitchers and hitters started quickly. RHP Alex Cook spun 5.0 scoreless innings while striking out six. Jhon Diaz and Brock Jones both collected three-hit games, while Jones also led the team with three RBIs in the 13-4 victory.

Awesome Arms.... The Hot Rods pitching staff has put together and impressive series through the first three games against the Dash. 11 earned runs have scored through their first 26.2 innings pitched in the series. They have stayed in the zone as well, striking out 29 with nine walks, as well as holding Winston-Salem to a .204 batting average.

Hitter Heating Up.... OF Jhon Diaz went 0-for-11 to start the season. Over his last five games, the left-handed hitter has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with three RBIs, one homer, and one double. During Thursday's game, Diaz tied his career-high with a three-hit performance, marking the first time he has done so at the High-A level.

Counting on Curet.... Friday will be the third start of the season for RHP Yoniel Curet. He has worked through two solid starts, allowing just 2 earned runs over his first 9.0 innings of work. He had his longest outing of the year last week in Greenville, tossing 5.0 innings, surrendering two runs on two hits, while striking out three and walking one.

