Curet Fans Eight, Bowling Green Suffers 2-1 Loss

April 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Yoniel Curet struck out a season-high eight batters over 5.0 innings, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (8-5) compiled just two hits in a 2-1 loss to the Winston-Salem Dash (4-9) on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Dash started the scoring in the bottom of the second off Curet. Bryce Willits worked a walk and Shawn Goosenberg blasted a homer to left, putting Winston-Salem up 2-0.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Hot Rods scratched across their first run of the game against Dash reliever Jose Ramirez. Colton Ledbetter drove a triple to center and scored on an RBI groundout by Tatem Levins, cutting the deficit, 2-1.

The Hot Rods went scoreless the rest of the way, falling by a final score of 2-1.

Curet (0-1) took the loss, letting up two runs on one hit, three walks, and eight strikeouts over 5.0 innings. T.J. Fondtain tossed 2.0 scoreless frames with three strikeouts. JJ Goss completed the final two innings, striking out two while keeping the Dash scoreless.

Bowling Green and Winston-Salem play game five of a six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The Hot Rods roll out RHP Duncan Davitt (1-0, 4.15) and LHP Noah Schultz (0-1, 4.50) takes the ball for the Dash.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

