Hot Rods Game Notes

Bowling Green looks to take a share of the series tonight after capturing wins in the first two games.

Take Two.... The Hot Rods secured their second win of the series on Wednesday, taking down the Winston-Salem Dash, 2-1. Both teams scored in the first inning, with Shawn Goosenberg driving in the first run for the Dash on a single. Bowling Green evened the score in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double from Cooper Kinney. The next run would score in the bottom of the ninth after Colton Ledbetter tripled and Kamren James singled, walking off the game, 2-1.

Stealing Success.... Over the first 11 games of the 2024 season, Hot Rods baserunners have successfully stolen 35 bases. That total puts them at the top of the list for High-A teams. It also reaches across the landscape of Minor League Baseball, sitting at third out of any team at any level. The Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers lead the way with 44 swipes, and second is fellow Tampa Bay Rays minor league squad, the Low-A Charleston Riverdogs with 38.

Double-Digit Duo.... Chandler Simpson and Brayden Taylor have led the Hot Rods so far with the most consistent offensive presence. Simpson is hitting .417, collecting a team leading 15 hits along the way. Taylor has raised his average to .375 and has 12 hits. The two have also combined for 18 stolen bases on 21 attempts on the basepaths.

Count on Cook... RHP Alex Cook is prepared to make his third start of the season against the Dash on Thursday. Last time out, Cook tossed 4.0 scoreless innings in Greenville. He allowed four hits and walked three, but managed the traffic well by striking out four, leading to a 6-0 shutout win over the Drive last Friday.

