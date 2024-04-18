Renegades Game Notes

April 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades (7-3) at Aberdeen IronBirds (4-7)

RHP Brian Hendry (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Levi Wells (0-1, 8.10 ERA)

| Game 11 | Home Game 3 | Thursday, April 18, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

HOME, SWEET HOME: After an eight-game road trip to begin the 2024 season, the Renegades are finally home for a 12-game homestand at Heritage Financial Park. The Renegades were the last team among 120 MiLB clubs to host their home opener, with all 119 other clubs having played at least one game at home thus far in 2024.

I'M WALKIN' OFF OVER HERE!: In their first two home games of the 2024 season the Renegades have recorded walk-off wins over the Aberdeen IronBirds. On Tuesday night, Omar Martínez drew a walk-off walk off Luis Sánchez in the ninth, while Nelson Medina followed that up with a walk-off single off Yaqui Rivera in the 11th on Wednesday. Hudson Valley had seven walk-off wins in 2023 and just two in 2022.

COMEBACK KIDS: With wins in their last two games, the Renegades have won two games this season when trailing after the eighth inning. The 'Gades were just 1-39 when trailing after the eighth in 2023.

THIRTY, FLIRTY & THRIVING: The Hudson Valley Renegades are celebrating their 30th anniversary season throughout 2024. Now in their fourth season as a full-season club and affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Renegades will pay tribute to the greatest players and moments in franchise history throughout the season. Since the team's inaugural 1994 season, 131 Renegades have gone on to play in Major League Baseball, with catcher Kevin Brown being the club's first alumni to reach MLB on Sept. 12, 1996. Hudson Valley has been affiliated with three MLB clubs, the Texas Rangers (1994-96), Tampa Bay Rays (96-19) and Yankees (20-Present). They won the New York-Penn League Nader Cup Championship three times: 1999, 2012, and 2017. Other notable former Renegades include 2008 AL Rookie of the Year Evan Longoria, 2009 AL Rookie of the Year Jeremy Hellickson, 2010 AL MVP Josh Hamilton, and Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt.

OVER A DECADE OF SUCCESS: With a 70-62 (.530) record in 2023, the Hudson Valley Renegades recorded their 11th consecutive season with an above .500 record (since 2012). During that span, the team has won two league championships (2012 and 2017), seven playoff appearances (12, 14, 16-19, 23), and five league championship series appearances (12, 16-18, 23). Including their 4-2 start to 2024, among teams in affiliated baseball with at least 800 games, the Renegades have the best winning percentage (.575) in MiLB.

NEW FACE: Garrett Martin has quickly made his mark at the plate for Hudson Valley in 2024. The outfielder already has three doubles this campaign, tied for the team lead and a triple to go along with five RBIs, second on the team. On Tuesday, the Arlington, TX native broke a scoreless deadlock with the IronBirds, ripping an RBI triple into left-center to score Josh Moylan.

LIMITING HITS AND RUNS: Hudson Valley pitchers have been on a roll early on, and have allowed only 43 hits through 10 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, allowing five fewer hits than the next-best team (Eugene, SF, A+). Incredibly, the Everett AquaSox (SEA, A+) have allowed a staggering 112 hits, most among non-AAA teams. At one point on opening weekend, the Renegades held the Hot Rods without a hit across 10.2 innings, and shut Bowling Green out over the final 16.1 innings of the series. The team's 1.73 ERA is the lowest mark among all MiLB teams.

HUDSON VALLEY TO THE SHOW: Already in 2024, the Renegades have seen four former players make their MLB debuts. Mitch Spence (2021) made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics, Matt Sauer (2021-23) debuted with the Kansas City Royals, and Oliver Dunn (2021) broke in with the Milwaukee Brewers all over MLB Opening Weekend. On Monday night, Josh Maciejewski (2021, 23) made his big league debut for the Yankees against the Marlins. The Renegades have now had 131 former players reach the major leagues, including 18 from the Yankees era and 16 from the star-studded 2021 team.

FINISHING STRONG: Over his last 14 games of the 2023 regular season, Jesús Rodríguez went 19-for-53 (.358) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, 9 RBIs, and seven runs scored. Rodríguez has carried that success into the 2024 season by reaching base safely in seven of his first eight games. He is currently batting .316/.350/.421 on the young season, already with five multi-hit games, the most on the team.

THAT'S ALL THEY GOT? ONE HIT?: Four Renegades pitchers, Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, Leonardo Pestana and Joel Valdez combined to one-hit the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Saturday night in a 14-2 victory. The lone Hot Rods hit was a second inning double by Brock Jones.

It was the 15th one-hitter thrown by the Renegades since 2005.

It was the 11th one-hitter thrown by the Renegades since becoming a Yankees affiliate in 2021.

HV threw three one-hitters in 2023, including one on June 20 at Brooklyn to clinch the SAL North Division First Half.

It was the first one-hitter thrown by the Renegades against a South Atlantic League South Division opponent.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

NON-SACRIFICIAL LAMBS: The Hudson Valley Renegades have not laid down a sacrifice bunt in either of the last two seasons, one of four teams in MiLB to not register a sacrifice bunt in that time (also Asheville, Fayetteville and Tampa). The last time the Renegades successfully executed a sacrifice bunt was Eduardo Torrealba on 8/31/2021 at Greensboro, a span of 288 regular season games.

ON THE MOVE: The Yankees announced roster moves for the Renegades Wednesday, including the promotion of Alexander Vargas to Double-A Somerset. Across the '23 and '24 seasons, Vargas hit .206/.251/.344 in 108 games with the 'Gades. OF Jace Avina was activated from the 7-day IL. Then, on Thursday, RHP Yorlin Calderon was received from Double-A Somerset to begin his second stint of the season with the Renegades.

MAKING MOVES: Thursday's roster move with Yorlin Calderon returning to the pitching staff was the 19th roster move of the month of April for the Renegades. That is already more moves than the team had in any single month of the 2023 season except for August, when they had 29. In 2023, Hudson Valley only had 21 total transactions between the months of April and May.

EASY AS 1-2-3: With Brian Hendry and Matt Keating combining on a three-hitter in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader in Rome, the Renegades became the first team in MiLB this season to have thrown a 1-hitter, a 2-hitter, and a 3-hitter (since joined by Montgomery). They followed that up by tossing a second two-hitter on Sunday in Game 2 of the twin bill with Rome and a three-hitter on Tuesday against Aberdeen. The 'Gades have allowed three-or-fewer hits in five of their first nine games playd.

ON THE RIGHT FOOT: In a seven-game stretch from 4/6-16, starting pitchers Cam Schlittler, Jackson Fristoe, Brian Hendry, Kyle Carr, Sebastian Keane, and Baron Stuart pitched lights out. The group posted a combined 3-0, 0.56 ERA, 32 IP, 17 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 14 BB, and 36 K. Collectively in that span they combined for 10.13 K/9.

WINNING WAYS: With a 7-3 record to start the season, the Renegades are one of 11 teams in Minor League Baseball with a .700-or-better winning percentage this season. This is the best 10-game start for the Renegades since 2018, when they also started 7-3 en route to racing out to an 11-3 start in the New York-Penn League.

