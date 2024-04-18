Bootleggers Throttle Dash in Weather-Shortened Game

April 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Brock Jones secured a three-hit game, including an inside-the-park-home run that helped the Bowling Green Bootleggers (8-4) collect a 13-4 win over the Winston-Salem Dash (3-9) in a rain shortened game on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Bootleggers scored the first runs of the game in the bottom of the third off Dash starter Peyton Pallette. Jhon Diaz and Ryan Spikes notched back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second. Xavier Isaac doubled to left, scoring Diaz and Spikes to put Bowling Green up 2-0. Isaac scored on a single by Jones, extending the lead, 3-0.

Bowling Green scored two more runs on a pair of wild pitches to make it 5-0 in the bottom of the fourth against Winston-Salem reliever Jonah Scolaro. The Bootleggers followed it up with four more runs in the bottom of the fifth, highlighted by an RBI double from Jones and RBI singles from Diaz and Chandler Simpson.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jones raced for an inside-the-park-homer and Diaz drove in a run off Dash reliever Everhett Hazelwood, putting the Bootleggers up 11-0.

After the Dash plated a run in the top of the seventh against Bootleggers reliever Sandy Gaston, Bowling Green scored their 12th and 13th runs of the game on an RBI groundout from Isaac and sacrifice fly by Angel Galarraga.

Winston-Salem scored one in the eighth and two in the ninth before rain caused tarp to be rolled out. After a 33-minute delay the game was officially called, ending in a Bootleggers 13-4 win.

Alex Cook (1-1) earned the win, striking out six, walking one, and letting up a hit over 5.0 shutout innings. Aneudy Cortorreal punched out two on strikes and walked one over a scoreless frame. Sandy Gaston allowed a run on three walks and a strikeout over 1.0 frame. Jack Hartman let up four hits, three walks, and struck out one while allowing three runs over 1.2 innings.

Bowling Green and Winston-Salem pick up their six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The Hot Rods start RHP Yoniel Curet (0-0, 2.00), while the Dash are starting RHP Juan Carela (0-1, 9.64).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.