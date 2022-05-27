Hot Rods Game Notes

More Homers at Home... The Hot Rods used late-game homers from Osleivis Basabe and Diego Infante to shut the door on Brooklyn, taking the first 9-inning game of the series by a score of 5-1. Basabe's solo shot in the fifth extended the fourth-longest active hit streak in the SAL to six games and Infante hit a two-run homer in the second straight game. Audry Lugo and Conor Dryer came out of the bullpen for a combined 5.0 scoreless frames, ending with Dryer's second save of the year.

Thursday's Notes... Basabe's homer was his first at Bowling Green Ballpark this season... It also extended his team-best hitting streak to six-consecutive games... He has also scored a run in six-straight games... Basabe and Murray each have 11 hits against Brooklyn this season... Murray and Basabe are tied for the highest number of hits against a singular opponent... Infante has two RBIs in all three games against Brooklyn this series... Peguero's start was his first since April 16, and his first at home this season... BG is 2-0 when Peguero starts... BG is 2-1 as the Bootleggers... Thursday marked the seventh time this season BG won despite being out-hit... Dryer is 2-for-2 in save opportunities... He is the third BG reliever with multiple saves in 2022... Dryer has not allowed an earned run in May, and has pitched 10.2-consecutive scoreless innings...Brooklyn stranded 11 runners, with five left in scoring position...

A Couple of Call-Ups... Alexander Ovalles was the latest Hot Rods player to earn a call-up after beginning the season in Bowling Green. Ovalles got the call to Triple-A Durham after posting a .312 batting average with three homers and twenty RBI in the first two months of the year. Ronny Simon was moved to Double-A Montgomery on Wednesday, joining fellow Opening-Day-Hot Rods John Doxakis, Sean Hunley, José Lopez, Sean Mullen, and Zack Trageton. Garrett Hiott also called played a game in Triple-A Durham earlier in the season.

Hoppin' Roadtrip... The Hot Rods finished the series with a split against Greensboro, now a member of the North Division. In the six-game series that was a re-hash of the 2021 Championship, Bowling Green took the form of their predecessors. BG hit 11 home runs, the most of any series this season, and increasing their total homers in 2022 by almost 33%. Ronny Simon and Heriberto Hernandez are tied for the team lead while players like Beau Brundage and Kyle Manzardo went deep for the first time this year.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South-Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped cleanup from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the cleanup of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

