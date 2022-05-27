HVR Game Notes - May 27, 2022

May 27, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Rome Braves (24-18) vs. Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson (19-22)

RHP Andrew Hoffman (2-2, 3.15 ERA) vs. RHP Beck Way (2-1, 5.54 ERA)

| Partido 42 | Partido de Casa 22 | Dutchess Stadium | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | 27 de mayo, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

WHEN NOT IN ROME: The Hudson Valley Renegades are back home this week taking on the Rome Braves for the second time this season. They are the first South Division team that Hudson Valley will see for a second time this year, with a second series with Greenville still on tap. The R-Braves won four of six games at AdventHealth Stadium from April 12-17 on the first road trip of the season.

SO, ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Renegades set a new season-high with 14 hits as they defeated the Rome Braves 8-5 on Thursday night. Everson Pereira and Tyler Hardman each had three hits, while Eduardo Torrealba and Aaron Palensky each hit home runs. Matt Sauer threw 5.0 innings for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out four.

FENÓMENOS ENMASCARADOS: Tonight is the first Copa de la Diversión (Fun Cup) night of the year at The Dutch. The Renegades unveiled the Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson identity after the 2019 season, and are in their second season participating in Minor League Baseball's wildly popular initiative. The Fenómenos Enmascarados (Masked Phenoms) identity pays homage to the rich culture of lucha libre across latinx communities.

STARTING STRONG: In the last seven games, Hudson Valley starting pitchers have been on a strong run. Since Thursday, May 19, Renegades lid-lifters are 4-3 with a 3.19 ERA, 36.2 IP, 32 H, 15 R, 13 ER, 6 BB and 41 K. Prior to this run, HV starters had only won two games on the season.

TOP PICKS: Hudson Valley's roster is one of the most unique in High-A in that it features four of the last five 1st round picks of the New York Yankees. 2018 top pick Anthony Seigler is joined by 2019 Competitive Balance A pick T.J. Sikkema, 2020 top pick Austin Wells, and 2021 first-rounder Trey Sweeney on the roster. Only 2019 first-rounder Anthony Volpe is not with the Renegades this season, though Wells in currently on the 7-day injured list.

NO-FUN DIFFERENTIAL: With consecutive wins over Rome on Wednesday and Thursday, the Renegades improved to three games under .500. They stand at 19-22 (.463) despite a +8 run differential (21-20 pythag record). One reason for this has been Hudson Valley's struggles in one- and two-run games this season. The Gades are 3-7 (.300) in one-run games, and 6-7 (.462) in two-run games. Typically, teams will sport a .500 record in these close games, indicating the the Renegades have had a measure of bad luck in close contests.

GADES RUNNING WILD: Hudson Valley had been in a base-stealing lull for the better part of two weeks before swiping four bags in Tuesday's series opener with Rome. The Renegades followed that up by stealing seven bases in Wednesday's contest with the Braves, with Aaron Palensky and Aldenis Sánchez each stealing two bags. It was the fourth time this year in 40 games that Hudson Valley has stolen at least six bases in a single game. In eight games with the R-Braves this year, the Renegades have stolen 22 bases in 28 attempts. The Renegades have stolen 87 bases this season, the third-most of any team in MiLB. It aso already ranks as the 17th-highest total in team history, despite only having 40 games played.

RE-WRITING THE RECORD BOOK: Utility man James Nelson stole second base in the bottom of the second on May 26 against Rome, recording his 10th steal of the year. It was also Nelson's 26th career stolen base as a Hudson Valley Renegade. With that, he moved into a four-way tie for 10th on the Renegades all-time career stolen base list. Nelson is now tied with Paul Hoover, Eddie Comeaux and Irwin Centeno, sitting one behind Brian Bryles and Manny Vazquez for eighth. He only needs three more to crack the top five. Jake Fraley is the Renegades all-time stolen base record holder, with 33.

HE GETS ON BASE: Eric Wagaman failed to reach base in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader at Brooklyn, bringing an end to a 13-game on-base streak to begin the season. Overall, he was riding a 15-game on-base streak dating back to the end of 2021. Wagaman responded with a 2-for-4 performance with a home run in the next game he played on Wednesday morning against Rome. Wagaman's s the longest on-base streak for a Renegade this season, and he is the third Renegade with a 10+ game on-base streak this year, joining Everson Pereira (12) and Cooper Bowman (11). In 2021, HV had 10 such streaks, led by Josh Breaux and Ezequiel Duran's 24-game streaks.

STOP THE COUNT!: The Renegades win last Thursday night broke a season-long six-game losing streak, but the losing has not subsided. Despite winning back-to-back games, the Gades have gone 2-3 since and have dropped nine of 13 games, 11 of 16, and 14 of 21 in May. During the stretch they have dropped from their high-water mark of four games over .500 (12-8) to five games under .500 entering play on Wednesday. The six-game losing streak for Hudson Valley was the franchise's longest skid since an 11-game losing streak from June 29 - July 9, 2017.

GOING THE DISTANCE: Blas Castaño tossed the Renegades first complete game of the season in Sunday's series finale at Brooklyn. In a 3-1 loss, the right-hander fired six innings, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out eight and walking none. Hudson Valley only had one complete game all of last year. Jhony Brito similarly lasted six innings in a July 15 road loss at Wilmington, surrendering three runs (two earned) in a 3-2 defeat. His complete game is the only complete game in the South Atlantic League this season.

