BlueClaws Within 100,000 Fans of 8-Million

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - A sold-out crowd on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark helped push the BlueClaws closer to the 8-million fan mark. The BlueClaws welcomed 8,026 fans to the ballpark on Thursday night as part of Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, which included a character appearance by Spider-Man.

The crowd on Thursday followed an attendance of 8,071 on Opening Night. It's just the second time since 2007 that the BlueClaws have welcomed two crowds of at least 8,000 before Memorial Day. The previous time it happened was 2017 when Tim Tebow spent the weekend at the Shore playing for the Columbia Fireflies.

The BlueClaws, who officially crossed the 7.9 million fan mark on Wednesday, are now within 88,034 of 8-million fans.

"This is going to be a special summer and it's always great to see the support the community has shown the BlueClaws," said BlueClaws team president Joe Ricciutti. "It's fun that we got to 7.9 million just at the start of the Jersey Shore summer and can't wait for 8-million."

The 8-millionth fan will win a prize package that includes tickets, merchandise, and experiences. The full prize package will be announced at a later date.

Ironically, the BlueClaws welcomed their 7-millionth fan on July 27, 2017, just hours after the new ownership group was introduced.

ShoreTown Ballpark has received several "Jersey Shore-themed" renovations since ShoreTown Baseball took over. In 2018, The Boardwalk opened in centerfield featuring popular boardwalk games. Manasquan Mini Golf also debuted, a nine-hole family course that is open during every BlueClaws game. Finally, the Sand Bar, located in left field, debuted as the hub for Thirsty Thursdays and live music inside the ballpark.

This year, the BlueClaws opened the Blue Wave Bar on the suite level. Accessible for every fan in the ballpark, the Blue Wave Bar features several seafood-themed items unavailable anywhere else in the stadium with a Jersey Shore-themed décor.

The BlueClaws incorporate the Jersey Shore into ticket offerings as well.

"Our Boardwalk Bundle packages for mini plan holders and groups continue to be extremely popular," said Ricciutti. "Fans get a game ticket, hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream, and boardwalk game ticket. It's really in many ways the best of the Jersey Shore all wrapped into time with friends and family at the ballpark!"

In addition to Memorial Day weekend, the BlueClaws will also be home for Father's Day on June 19th and the 4th of July. The Father's Day game features the always popular post-game father-child catch on the field and the game on the 4th of July will be followed by the biggest fireworks show of the season in ShoreTown.

"A BlueClaws game is supposed to be about making memories," said Ricciutti. "We work hard to do that every day, whether it's a Marvel-themed night with Spider-Man, playing catch on the field with Dad on Father's Day, or watching a fireworks show with your friends and family to celebrate America.

"It's what we're all about, and with the summer here, we're ready to welcome everyone home!"

