Renegades Lose to Braves

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - Cooper Bowman and Trey Sweeney combined to drive in eight Hudson Valley Renegades runs in a 12-10 loss to the Rome Braves on Friday night at Dutchess Stadium.

Bowman homered twice and drove in five, while Sweeney went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, a single and a walk. Hudson Valley trailed 10-1 in the bottom of the seventh, but rallied several times to put the winning run on first base in the ninth.

The Braves jumped on the board immediately against Renegades starter Beck Way (2-2) in the top of the first. Landon Stephens blasted a three-run homer, his fourth of the series, to give Rome a 3-0 lead.

Cade Bunnell slammed a solo shot in the top of the second to extend the lead to 4-0. In the top of the fourth, Vaughn Grissom hit the third Braves home run of the game to make it 5-0 Rome.

Bowman put Hudson Valley on the board in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run off Andrew Hoffmann (3-2).

In the top of the sixth, Rome plated five to break the game open. Two errors contributed to the big inning as the Braves took a 10-1 lead. Bryan Blanton was charged with three runs (one earned), while Tanner Myatt surrendered two unearned runs in the frame.

The Renegades punched back with four in the bottom of the seventh. Bowman drove in Aldenis Sanchez with a sacrifice fly to left, and Sweeney crushed a three-run homer shaving the deficit to 10-5.

In the top of the eighth, Bowman drilled his second homer of the night, a two-run shot to pull the Renegades within three at 10-7.

Rome added much-needed insurance in the top of the ninth against Charlie Ruegger. Beau Phillip skied a two-run homer to left-center to pad the lead to 12-7.

Hudson Valley rallied for three in the bottom of ninth, fueled by six walks and a Bowman sacrifice fly, but Ben Dum wiggled out of a bases-loaded threat and earned his first save.

Hudson Valley continues its six-game series with Rome on Saturday night. RHP Blas Castaño (0-4, 4.08) takes the ball for Hudson Valley, while Rome sends RHP Royber Salinas (1-2, 8.53) to the hill. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Dutchess Stadium. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 5:45. For tickets and more information visit www.hvrenegades.com.

