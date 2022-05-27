Hackenberg's Big Night Powers Dash in 5-2 Victory

May 27, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash took down the Hickory Crawdads 5-2, thanks to a pair of Adam Hackenberg home runs.

Neither club could push a run across through the first three innings, thanks to strong starts from Winston-Salem's Chase Solesky and Hickory's Nick Krauth.

It was the Crawdads who broke through first though, in the bottom of the fourth.

Keyber Rodriguez and Chris Seise both ripped back to back two-out singles to put runners on the corners for Christian Inoa**.** He then laced a single to left field, to bring in Rodriguez with the game's first run.

Winston-Salem responded right away in the fifth inning. After an Alsander Womack single, Jason Matthews tripled off the wall in center to tie the ballgame at 1-1. Solesky worked a scoreless bottom of the fifth, to end his night at five innings of one run ball with four punchouts along the way.

Then in the seventh inning, Adam Hackenberg gave the Dash a 2-1 lead with a solo home run to left-center field.

Hickory worked a pair of walks to start the home half of the eighth inning, as they looked to tie the game. After two strikeouts, Chris Seise stepped up and singled into right field. That scored Evan Carter from second base, but Cody Freeman was cut down trying to score from first, to end the inning and keep it a 2-2 game.

On to the top of the ninth, where Luis Mieses kicked the frame off with a single, then Bryan Ramos walked behind him. After a strikeout, Adam Hackenberg stepped up before a short rain delay. Upon resumption, Hackenberg worked the count full before blasting his second home run of the game, a go-ahead, three run blast to put the Dash up 5-2.

After another rain delay prior to the bottom of the ninth, Trey Jeans got the call to close out the Crawdads. He delivered, sending Hickory down in order with a pair of strikeouts as well. Jeans got the save, Vince Vanelle was the winner, while Marc Church took the loss.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.