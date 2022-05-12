Hot Rods Game Notes

One Bad Inning... The Hot Rods allowed seven runs in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game and couldn't overcome the deficit. However, three-hit streaks were extended, as Osleivis Basabe extended his team-best (and longest active) streak to 12 games, while Heriberto Hernandez and Diego Infante hit safely for their seventh-straight games. Nomar Rojas returned to the mound for the first time in a month and tossed a scoreless inning for the Hot Rods.

Wednesday's Notes... Infante extended his hit streak to seven games with a single in the fourth... Hernandez's ninth-inning double extended his hit streak to seven games... Hernandez also has an extra-base hit streak of six games, with seven extra-base hits over that span... His streak is tied for the longest in the SAL this season and the longest active streak of extra bases... Basabe became the first Hot Rod to reach 30 hits in 2022... He is now tied for fourth in the league with 30 hits... Basabe also leaped up to fifth in the league with a .333 batting average.

Tight at the Top... The Hot Rods remain at the top of the South Division in the South Atlantic League at 17-11. Rome is 1.5 games back in second at 16-13, and Winston-Salem is tied for fourth with Hickory, each two games back at 15-13. In the North, Aberdeen leads the way with a 20-7 record, with Hudson Valley 5.5 games back at 15-13. Wilmington sits 6.5 games back in third place at 14-14.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped clean up from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the clean-up of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switched to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

