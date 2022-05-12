Carolina Disco Turkeys Open Season at Home on May 27

The Winston-Salem Dash and Carolina Disco Turkeys announced today that single-game tickets are now on sale for all the Disco Turkeys' home games. The second-year Disco Turkeys open their summer wood-bat slate with a pair of home games on May 27 and 28 to start off Memorial Day Weekend.

The team will have additional home stands at Truist Stadium in June, including a Father's Day afternoon game, and two in July. All tickets are "open seating" and are $8 at the Disco Turkeys' website, discoturkeys.com. Tickets will also be available at the gate on gamedays.

The summer collegiate team's roster is made up of college players, honing their skills over the summer months. This year's Disco Turkeys team features players signed from Wake Forest, East Carolina, Appalachian State and other notable college baseball programs throughout the region. Many of the players also formerly played at Triad high schools, including West Forsyth, West Stokes and Glenn.

The Disco Turkeys will play more than 40 games this season against some of the top teams in the Southeast. Top opponents this year include the Wilmington Sharks, Martinsville Mustangs, Forest City Owls and others. The team will conclude its season by representing North Carolina and playing some of the top North American wood bat teams in Johnstown, Pennsylvania's annual All-American Amateur Baseball Association (AAABA) Tournament. Last year's inaugural team advanced to the quarterfinals at Johnstown.

"Collegiate wood bat leagues offer a valuable opportunity for the top college baseball players to develop their skills over the summer," said Winston-Salem Dash President, Brian DeAngelis. "We are excited to provide these athletes with a first-class facility to complete in and to create more opportunities for our community to enjoy affordable entertainment."

The Disco Turkeys will handle all merchandise and ticket sales for their events. Concession items, including beer, will be available for purchase at Truist Stadium. Outside food and beverage is not permitted into the stadium.

For more information on the team or to inquire about group ticket or sponsorship opportunities, visit discoturkeys.com.

2022 Disco Turkeys home schedule:

Fri, 5/27 v. Yards Goats - Truist Stadium (WS Dash) 6:30 pm

Sat, 5/28 v. Kingsmen - Truist Stadium (WS Dash) 6:30 pm

6/4, 6/5 & 6.11 - off-site home games at Forbush HS in East Bend, NC

Fri, 6/17 v. Clovers - Truist Stadium (WS Dash) 6:30 pm

Sat, 6/18 v. Owls - Truist Stadium (WS Dash) 6:30 pm

Sun, 6/19 v. Moravians - Truist Stadium (WS Dash) 1 pm

7/4 & 7/5 (DH) - off-site home games at Truist Point (HP Rockers) in High Point, NC

Thu, 7/14 v. Bigfoots, Truist Stadium (WS Dash), 6:30 pm

Fri, 7/15 v. Bigfoots, Truist Stadium (WS Dash), 6:30 pm

Sat, 7/16 v. Monarchs, Truist Stadium (WS Dash), 6:30 pm

Thu, 7/28 v. Yard Goats, Truist Stadium (WS Dash), 6:30 pm

Fri, 7/29 v. Blaze, Truist Stadium (WS Dash), 6:30 pm

