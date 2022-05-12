'Dads Fall to Grasshoppers 7-1

May 12, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC- The 'Dads pitching staff strung together 13 strikeouts on Thursday, but the Crawdads fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers by a score of 7-1.

Ben Anderson got the ball to start the game for the Crawdads. He pitched four innings allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out six. He was tagged with the loss to move to 2-2 on the season.

Juan Mejia entered the game in relief of Anderson, tossing a one-hit inning. John Matthews was next up, going 2.2 innings and allowing two earned runs. Eudrys Manon took the Crawdads the rest of the way without allowing a run.

Down seven runs in the ninth, the 'Dads mustered a one run rally. Chris Seise started the inning with a single and advanced on a walk by Thomas Saggese. Frainyer Chavez advanced the baserunners with a ground out. Angel Aponte hit a single to right to bring in Sesie for the Crawdads' lone run of the game.

The series will continue tomorrow night with a fireworks Friday presented by Bumgarner Oil Co and Kicks 103.3. Tomorrow is Wizard Night presented by Sonrise Travel and fans can dress as their favorite wizard for a discounted $6 ticket. It is also the last night of Salute to Scrubs where medical professionals can get a free ticket while family and friends can get a $6 ticket.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.