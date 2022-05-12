Renegades Lose to Aberdeen

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Aberdeen Ironbirds 7-2 on Thursday night at Dutchess Stadium.

Hudson Valley jumped in front in the bottom of the third against Aberdeen starter Justin Armbruester. Spencer Henson launched his second home run of the season, a laser to left-center field to make it 1-0 Renegades.

Aberdeen answered against Jhonatan Muñoz in the top of the fifth. John Rhodes came around to score on a wild pitch and Donta' Williams slammed an RBI double to give the IronBirds a 2-1 lead.

One of the two runs was charged to Hudson Valley starter Will Warren. The right-hander lasted 4.1 innings, allowing one run on one hit, striking out six and walking just one.

The Ironbirds added insurance in the top of the sixth as Billy Cook's two-run single extended the lead to 4-1.

Austin Wells responded in the bottom of the sixth with a towering solo blast to trim the deficit to 4-2.

Aberdeen tacked on two more in the top of the eighth and took a 6-2 lead against Wellington Diaz. Jacob Teter drove an RBI double into the right-center field gap and Rhodes brought him home with an RBI single.

In the top of the ninth, Collin Burns banged an RBI double to lengthen the lead to 7-2.

Jake Lyons earned the save with three hitless innings of relief, walking one and striking out two.

Hudson Valley continues its six-game series with Aberdeen tomorrow night at Dutchess Stadium. RHP Beck Way (1-0, 3.93) toes the rubber for the Renegades, while the IronBirds send RHP Peter Van Loon (3-0, 3.86) to the bump. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley Renegades Record:

15-14

