Dash Bats Thwarted by Salinas, Braves Pitching in 3-0 Loss

May 12, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Winston-Salem dropped their second straight game of the series against Rome on Wednesday night, losing by a final score of 3-0.

Drew Campbell started off the second inning with a single, then promptly stole second base. He would then advance to third on a groundout to first before Beau Phillip brought him in to score on a sacrifice fly.

Rome would add another run in the fourth, again with the help of Campbell. After a Landon Stephens walk to start the inning, Campbell would put him on third base with his second single of the game before Phillip got his second RBI of the game on his second sacrifice fly.

In the fifth, Rome would again open up the inning with a walk, this time by Christian Robinson. A Cody Milligan double would bring Robinson to third base and a Vaughn Grissom single would drive him in, and looked to bring in Milligan before Terrell Tatum gunned him down at home from left field.

The Dash were held to just three hits in the contest, as Rome starter Royber Salinas was rolling. He struck out 10 batters across five scoreless innings, walking just one, and getting the win in the Braves victory. Andrew Dalquist took the loss for the Dash, allowing three runs through five innings. However, Winston-Salem would not finish this game without a bright spot as the reliever trio of Jesus Valles, Gil Luna**,** and Karan Patel held the Braves scoreless and allowed just one hit through three innings.

