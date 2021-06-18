Hot Rods Game Notes

June 18, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Yesterday... Jayden Murray tossed 5.0 innings of one-hit baseball, and the bullpen backed him up for a two-hit shutout in the Hot Rods 2-0 victory Thursday. The offense was led by Niko Hulsizer and Jordan Qsar, who both hit solo homers and supplied all of the offense. The Hot Rods are 5-1 this season in shutouts, collecting one of their own after being held scoreless by the Braves on Wednesday.

Shutout Success... Bowling Green is 5-1 this season during shutouts. Thursday was their first shutout since May 16th at home against Asheville. During the first two series of the season, Hot Rods pitching tossed four shutouts. Two came against Greenville in the opening series, and the other two came during their first home series against Asheville. Bowling Green has outscored their opponents 32-5 in the shutout games they have been involved in.

Homesick... The Hot Rods are a .524 team (11-10) away from Bowling Green Ballpark so far in 2021. While the offensive numbers are pretty close both home and away, the pitching staff has a 4.53 ERA on the road and 3.34 at home. They've also walked six more hitters while opponents are batting .237 in their home stadiums, compared to the minuscule .197 batting average they have at BGB.

Moving Up... The Hot Rods had four players promoted after last week's 5-1 series victory over Aberdeen. Ruben Cardenas was the lone hitter promoted after batting .368 with 10 homers, 31 RBIs, and .424 OBP. Peyton Battenfield (2-0, 1.46), Mikey York (0-0, 6.17), and Cristofer Ogando (0-1, 8.31) were also promoted. OF Hill Alexander, and pitchers John Doxakis, Trevor Brigden, and Colby White were promoted to Bowling Green to fill their spots from Low-A Charleston.

Yesterday's Notes... The Hot Rods 2-0, two-hit shutout win comes one day after the Braves pitched a two-hit shutout against the Hot Rods... Murray's 5.0 innings ties a team-high... Hulsizer has a four-game hit streak... He's the active leader in home runs for the Hot Rods... Hulsizer's homer was his first on the road this season... Alexander has his first hit at the High-A level in his second game with the Hot Rods... Thursday was the third time this season the Hot Rods held their opponent to two hits... It's the fewest allowed by the pitching staff this season... Murray's one-hit allowed is the fewest by a starter in 5.0 or more innings of work this season... BG is 5-1 in shutouts in 2021...

Now pitching: John Doxakis... Doxakis pitched in seven games with the Charleston Riverdogs before being called up to Bowling Green. Over that span, he posted a 2.43 ERA and a 3-1 record. He let up a total of eight earned runs, six of which came in one outing. He tossed 22.0 innings in the month of May, finishing the first month of the season with a 3-0 record and a 0.82 ERA. He was a second round pick in the 2019 MLB draft, and since starting his professional career in 2019, he has a 2.17 ERA over 62.1 innings with 73 strikeouts compared to just 14 walks.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from June 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.