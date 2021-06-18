Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 18)

The Dash take on Greensboro for the fourth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (19-20) vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers (21-18)

RHP Davis Martin (2-1, 2.60 ERA) vs. LHP Omar Cruz (2-3, 3.97 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium

Game #40

DASH HIT BOMBS, TAKE SERIES LEAD

The Dash took a 2-1 edge in the six-game series Thursday, notching their second straight home win 5-3.

After a pair of Grasshoppers homers to lead the game off, Tyler Osik cracked his first homerun with the Dash to even the score at two apiece. Greensboro tacked on a run in the fourth, grabbing a 3-2 advantage after Lolo Sanchez went yard for the seventh time this season.

Winston-Salem snatched the lead for good in the fifth after Travis Moniot clubbed his fourth homer of the year, driving in Yolbert Sanchez to give the Dash a 4-3 lead. The Dash scored an insurance run on an RBI from Sanchez in the eighth, plating the game's final run and winning 5-3.

Kaleb Roper made his Dash starting debut Thursday, allowing back-to-back homers to start the game. The righty settled afterwards, sitting down the next nine - six via the strikeout. Dan Metzdorf earned the win in relief, tossing thee shutout innings and striking out six. Caleb Freeman locked down the final six outs for his team-best fourth save.

THE OMAR CRUZ DOSSIER

Omar Cruz joins the Pirates organization for his first minor-league season after signing with the San Diego Padres as an international free agent in 2017. Cruz was dealt to Pittsburgh in a trade centered around Joe Musgrove, who tossed the first no-hitter in Padres history earlier this year.

Cruz pitched with both A-level teams in 2019 with solid results - amassing a 2.73 ERA in 12 starts, striking out 76 in 56 innings of work. Cruz began the season with Greensboro with similarly positive results, logging a 3.55 ERA with 24 punch outs in 12.2 innings, despite an 0-3 record.

Cruz is not known for his pitch speed, but rather for his location and off-speed pitches. His fastball tops out in the lower 90s, but his curveball and changeup feature late movement that keep batters off-balance. Ranked as the #10 prospect in the Pirates system by MLB Pipeline, Cruz is the top-ranked lefty prospect in the organization, meaning he could secure a spot further up in the system sooner rather than later.

THIRD TIME'S THE CHARM FOR MARTIN

The righty Davis Martin faces Greensboro for the third time this season looking to try and earn a win for the first time. Martin has allowed five runs in his two starts against the Grasshoppers this season - but just one run has been earned. The righty struck out nine 'Hoppers in 8.2 innings of work, walking five.

Martin is on pace for a career season in 2021, setting new career highs in K/9 (11.2), ERA (2.60), and FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching, 3.21). The former TTU Red Raider impressed further by notching his second-most strikeouts in a game this year, striking out ten against Hickory on May 26.

THE 'HOPPERS: HOW DO THEY STACK UP?

On paper, Greensboro is a team that can rack up extra-base hits and runs aplenty while amassing strikeouts in droves on the mound. The Grasshoppers rank in the top three in the High-A East in doubles, homeruns, OPS, RBIs, and walks drawn. Led by Shackelford's ten homeruns and Frazier's .339 average, the offense is perhaps their most dangerous weapon. Greensboro has been without top prospect Nick Gonzales since May 19 but has proved to be ferocious even without their star infielder.

When it comes to pitching, Greensboro ranks second in the High-A East ERA and hits allowed, using a solid blend of starting and relief pitching to put zeros on the board.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash look to continue their positive momentum with Jeremiah Burke on the mound for the sixth time this year. The righty pitched against Greensboro at First National Bank Field on June 2, allowing four earned runs in four frames, striking out three. Burke is making his fifth start after making his Winston-Salem debut out of the bullpen on May 27 against Hickory.

Carmen Mlodzinski gets the nod for the 'Hoppers on Saturday night, making his sixth start of the year. The righty silenced the Dash bats in the club's prior series, scattering four hits across five shutout innings, striking out seven.

