Hot Rods Game Notes

Tonight's game is the fifth of six games before tomorrow's series finale. The Hot Rods are still looking for their first win of the series.

On Friday... Bowling Green fell to the Asheville Tourists in a rain-shortened game 9-7 Friday night. Hot Rods starter Peyton Battenfield let the first three earned runs of his season, while his offense hit three homers. Bowling Green's lineup tied their season-low for strikeouts with five. Ruben Cardenas and Jonathan Aranda collected their seventh multi-hit games and lead the team in the category. Grant Witherspoon hit his fifth homer and brought in his 19th RBI of the season, leading the team in both statistics.

About Asheville... The Tourists have now hit 16 home runs over the last five games. They are 5-0 over this span. With a victory last night, they have now taken a 0.5 game lead over the Hot Rods for first place in the High-A East South Division. Their five consecutive wins is the longest active streak in the High-A East. Asheville sits in first place in runs scored with 142, just five runs ahead of Greenville's (137) who they played in their last series.

Going Streaking... Ruben Cardenas extended his on-base streak to 19 games and his hitting streak to nine games on Friday. He has reached base in every game he has played this season. There are just three games this season where Cardenas did not record a hit, and in all three he walked. Over his eight-game hitting streak he is batting 11-35 (.314) with two multi-hit games, two homers, seven runs, four RBI, and three walks.

Friday's Notes... Cardenas extended his on-base streak to 19 games... He also extended his hitting streak to nine games... Cardenas and Aranda both collected their team-leading seventh multi-hit games... Ostberg had his fourth multi-hit game this season... Witherspoon hit his fifth homer and brought in his 19th RBI... He leads the team in both categories... Battenfield made his longest start of the season with 4.2 innings pitched... He surrendered his first earned runs of the season on Friday... This is the fourth-straight loss for BG, setting their season-high... Four errors is the most the Hot Rods have committed this season... Bowling Green is 3-5 in their blue uniforms... This is the Hot Rods first rain-shortened game of the season... It is the second weather-affected game this year... The first was opening day in Greenville, South Carolina, which was postponed and played on the third day of the season...

Now pitching: Zack Trageton... The Hot Rods righty has pitched in four games and has started three so far this year. Trageton's last start was the longest of his season so far, tossing 5.0 innings and picking up his first win of the year. He let up one run on five hits while striking out two, helping Bowling Green tie the series against the Rome Braves in the series finale. He has yet to have an outing under 3.1 innings this season and has yet to lose a game while he was the starter.

