BROOKLYN, NY - Aberdeen's Garrett Stallings and Connor Gillispie combined to shut down the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, offense 4-1 Saturday afternoon at Maimonides Park in Coney Island.

BIG MOMENTS

Aberdeen starter Garrett Stallings struck out five over five innings, surrendering one run on four hits and one walk. Reliever Connor Gillispie tossed the final four innings of scoreless baseball to earn the save.

Luke Ritter singled and launched a solo home run in the fourth, accounting for the only Brooklyn run of the afternoon.

Johnny Rizer went 2-3 for the 'Birds, while Andrew Martinez launched a solo home run in the sixth inning against Michel Otanez.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Luke Ritter: 2-3, home run, RBI, run

Francisco Alvarez: 1-3

Bryce Montes de Oca: 1 IP, 1 BB, 1 K

NEWS AND NOTES

The IronBirds have won the first four games of the series.

Thursday's rainout, shortening the series to five games, has been rescheduled for a doubleheader Wednesday, August 25 at Maimonides Park.

Brooklyn's offense has mustered five runs in four games this series.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Aberdeen, Sunday, 1 p.m. - Maimonides Park

Probables: RHP Jose Butto (0-1, 3.93 ERA) vs. RHP Drew Rom (2-0, 2.70 ERA)

Watch: MiLB.TV

Audio: MiLB First Pitch App

