Game Status for Saturday's 4:00 PM Game

Like everyone else with tickets for Saturday's 4:00 PM Game against the IronBirds we are closely monitoring the weather and will update this page as things progress throughout the day.

As of 10:30 AM - The current forecast shows rain stopping shortly before game time, followed by a several-hour window of no rain in which we currently expect to be able to play baseball. So as of 10:30 AM, gates will open at 3:00 PM as scheduled, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Jacob deGrom bobbleheads and we fully expect to play baseball today.

Again - please check back throughout the day as we will update as we get more information.

