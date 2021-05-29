Game Status for Saturday's 4:00 PM Game
May 29, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
Like everyone else with tickets for Saturday's 4:00 PM Game against the IronBirds we are closely monitoring the weather and will update this page as things progress throughout the day.
As of 10:30 AM - The current forecast shows rain stopping shortly before game time, followed by a several-hour window of no rain in which we currently expect to be able to play baseball. So as of 10:30 AM, gates will open at 3:00 PM as scheduled, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Jacob deGrom bobbleheads and we fully expect to play baseball today.
Again - please check back throughout the day as we will update as we get more information.
• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...
High-A East League Stories from May 29, 2021
- Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 29) - Winston-Salem Dash
- Game Status for Saturday's 4:00 PM Game - Brooklyn Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.