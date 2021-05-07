Hot Rods Game Notes

May 7, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Twin Winning... The Hot Rods swept a doubleheader in Greenville to go on a three-game win streak to start the 2021 season. BG erased a two-run deficit in the top of the seventh inning after trailing by two runs for four innings, three walks loaded the bases for Erik Ostberg who connected with his second homer of the game, a grand slam, that pushed the Hot Rods over the hump to secure a 7-5 win. In game two, a 14-0 shutout victory showcased both the offense and pitching and featured the team's second grand slam off the bat of Jacson McGowan.

Twice as Grand... In the final inning of game one in Thursday's double header, Erik Ostberg hit the Hot Rods first grand slam since Chris Betts on July 6, 2019. It only took five innings for Ostberg's name to be removed from the category after Jacson McGowan hit a grand slam in the fifth inning in game two of the double header. The four RBIs from McGowan's slam also tied his career high for RBIs in a game.

Power-Filled Outfield... The Hot Rods are carrying four outfielders on their roster that can all hit long balls. Niko Hulsizer has a total of 36 homers since entering the minor leagues. Ruben Cardenas has 13 career home runs over two seasons, hitting three over 30 games with Bowling Green in 2019. Grant Witherspoon hit 10 for the Hot Rods in 2019, bringing his MiLB career total to 15. Jordan Qsar blasted nine bombs over 59 games for Bowling Green in 2019 to round-up the outfield.

The Jordan Year... There are currently eight Hot Rods on the roster that are starting the 2021 season at the age of 23. With 28 players on the roster, the average age of all player comes out to 23.39. The oldest on the roster being Cristofer Ogando, 27, and the youngest is Pedro Martinez, 20.

Last Night's Notes... Aranda tied a career-high with four hits in game two for the third time... The last time he had four hits in a game is also the last time a Hot Rods hitter on August 22, 2019 at Lake County... McGowan tied a career-high in RBIs with four... All of those came on his grand slam... Ostberg set a career-high in RBIs with five... He also set a career-high for homers in a game with two... Lopez's 2.2 innings of work was the shortest start of his career... Cardenas and Aranda tied career-highs for runs scored in a game with three each... The last time a Hot Rods hitter took a grand slam was Chris Betts on July 6, 2019... Qsar and Ostberg went back-to-back in the second inning of game one... It was the first time BG hitters went back-to-back since August 22, 2018 when Ronaldo Hernandez and Trey Hair accomplished the feat... Bowling Green scored 10+ runs for the first time since August 22, 2019 in a 16-4 win over Lake County...

Now pitching: Jayden Murray ... Jayden Murray's first appearance for the Hot Rods comes after a successful 2019 campaign with the Princeton Rays. During that season, he tossed 34.1 innings on the mound, maintaining a 2.88 ERA over that span. He made a brief stop with the Hudson Valley Renegades later in the 2019 season, starting one regular season and one postseason game. Murray shined during his first outing, throwing up six scoreless innings while holding his opponent to one hit and striking out 10, all while limiting himself to 77 pitches. Today's game will be his first action in the Rays organization since his postseason outing on September 9, 2019.

Staying in the Zone... Hot Rods starting pitching has combine for 10 of the 23 innings pitched during their opening series. They have only surrendered five walks while striking out 15 batters. As a whole, starters have averaged a stellar 13.5 K/9 to start the season. Today's starter, Jayden Murray has shown strong command, as he struck out 47 batters and walked just eight during his 2019 campaign.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.