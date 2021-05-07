Renegades Full 2021 Promotional Schedule

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Renegades are excited to pull back the curtain and fully announce their 2021 Promotional Schedule. View the full promotional schedule below or click HERE.

The Renegades kick off their home schedule at Dutchess Stadium on Tuesday, May 11th at 7:05pm against the Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles). Tickets are available for all 2021 Renegades home games at hvrenegades.com or by calling the Renegades Box Office at 845-838-0094.

Renegades tickets continue to be an excellent value. Tickets begin at $6 for General Admission Bleacher seats, $12 for Valley Reserved seats, $15 for Upper Box seats, $18 for Lower Box seats and $20 for Empire Box seats. Friday & Saturday home games, Opening Night (May 11) and Fan Appreciation Night (Sept 19) are an additional $2 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children 3 and under that do not require a seat are free.

2021 Promotional Schedule

Tuesday, May 11: Opening Night - First Night in Pinstripes! It's Opening Night with a Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Viscount Wines & Liquor.

Wednesday, May 12: Birth of Music Videos on Television - Salute to 40 Years of Music Videos. Music? On Television? You bet your leg warmers there's music on television!

Thursday, May 13: The Most Interesting Day in Baseball? - The most interesting date in baseball history? An alarming amount of odd baseball happenings occurred on May 13th.

Friday, May 14: All of the Lights - You only get 1 shot, do not miss your chance to blow. First ever light show at The Dutch set to the greatest sports hype songs of all time. Mom's Spaghetti.

Saturday, May 15: Farewell NY-Penn League - We bid adieu to the league we called home for 26 seasons and honor the impressive baseball legacy it left behind.

Sunday, May 16: Cord Cutting Night - We celebrate the streaming sensations that supported us emotionally in 2020!

Tuesday, May 25: '36 World Champs - 1936 World Champs. Remember when baseball players had names like Bump, Jumbo, & Red...

Wednesday, May 26: Bizarre Laws Night - We will not be selling pocket ice creams or allowing slippers after 10pm. It's the law.

Thursday, May 27: Karate Never Dies - Karate Night. Kiiiiiiiyyyyyyyyyahhhhhh!

Friday, May 28: FIREWORKS!!! - Frost your tips and turn your visor to the side as we tear up your heart with fireworks set to the music of your favorite boy bands.

Saturday, May 29: It's Saturday Night! - Oh, who's at the door? Definitely not a shark. We celebrate some classic sketch comedy bits and live music.

Sunday, May 30: Salute to the Big Apple - Best of NYC. Pizza. Bagels. Pizza Bagels? We celebrate everything that's wonderful about our big brother to the south.

Tuesday, June 15: Remembering Lou Gehrig - Tribute to Lou Gehrig. It's the 80th anniversary of the passing of Yankee legend Lou Gehrig. We Honor the Iron Horse on this Tradition Tuesday!

Wednesday, June 16: Anime Night - You know, that thing your kids are watching.

Thursday, June 17: UnBox That - Is there anything that's more satisfying than watching people you don't know open products you don't own?

Friday, June 18: Light Show: First Flash Part II - Buckle up. Cuz, we're riding the highway to the danger zone with a Light Show to the music of Action Movies.

Saturday, June 19: It's Another Saturday Night - New York's hottest club is The Dutch. It has everything: Racoons, Men in Tight Pants, Dan Cortese...

Sunday, June 20: Magic... TADA! - Not the gathering. Think rabbits out of hats.

Tuesday, June 22: Staycation - Staycation all I ever wanted. Staycation not a getaway (sung to the tune of the Go-Gos).

Wednesday, June 23: COPA Mask Giveaway - Protégete con este cubreboca exclusivo de los Fenómenos Mascarados. Fenómenos Mascarados Facemask Giveaway!

Thursday, June 24: Stand-Up Comedy Night - Our interns have been assembling the brick wall all day for this.

Friday, June 25: FIREWORKS!!! - Fireworks to the music of DMX. We pour one out for rap royalty & NY native. R.I.P.

Saturday, June 26: Pride Night - It's Pride Night! Come to The Dutch and celebrate Pride with our friends in the LGBTQ+ community.

Sunday, June 27: Here Comes the Sunday - We fix a hole using Norwegian Wood so Blackbirds can't get into our Yellow Submarine.

Tuesday, July 6: 61 in 61 - We celebrate 61 bat flips for Roger Maris in 1961. Billy Crystal left that out of the movie for some reason.

Wednesday, July 7: Bucket Hat Giveaway - Sippin' Wine and Lookin' Fine in your Renegades Bucket Hat presented by M&O Sanitation.

Thursday, July 8: 125th Anniversary of the Olympics - Did you know that Olympians used to compete in the nude?

Friday, July 9: Friday Night Lights - No one's gonna rain on this parade! Friday Night Light Show set to the best of Broadway! We'll break our legs.

Saturday, July 10: Music & Comedy Night - Rev up the van and cruise on down by the river. It's another Music and Comedy night at The Dutch!

Sunday, July 11: Dessert Wars - We finally settle the age-old debate: How do you properly eat a black and white cookie?

Tuesday, July 27: Christmas in July - Bratwurst roasting on an open fire. Sunburn nipping at your nose.

Wednesday, July 28: Baseball Cards & Crypto - You've heard of Bitcoin, You've heard of Dogecoin. We present: Renegade Baseball Card Coin. To the moon! Renegades Card Set Giveaway!

Thursday, July 29: Front Line Workers - We honor all of the frontline workers who were instrumental in getting us through the past year.

Friday, July 30: FIREWORKS!!! - Tie your flannel around your waste and lace up your Doc Martins, we celebrate 30 years of Nirvana's Nevermind. Showers optional.

Saturday, July 31: SATURDAY NIGHT Halloween - Music and Comedy - Halloween Edition. I'm Rascal Pumpkins! Any Questions?

Sunday, August 1: Wild Card - WILD CARD!!!! Even we don't know what's going to happen.

Tuesday, August 10: Perfect World Series Game - 65 Years Since Don Larsen's Perfect Game. We celebrate the best game ever pitched.

Wednesday, August 11: ZOLZ Ejection Bobblehead -We pay homage to the infamous PA Announcer's ejection with a Rick Zolzer Bobblehead presented by iHeart Radio.

Thursday, August 12: YouTube's Greatest - This game will play after a 15 second commercial you've already seen a thousand times.

Friday, August 13: Woah, the Lights! - Bust out your glow sticks pump your fist in the air as we celebrate music that's tailormade for dope EDM light shows.

Saturday, August 14: COPA - Celebramos comedia y musica Latina bajo nuestra nueva marca, Los Fenómenos Mascarados del Valle de Hudson, para participar en la iniciativa "Copa de la Diversión" de Las Ligas Menores de Béisbol (MiLB) que celebra la herencia y la cultura hispana.

Sunday, August 15: Mardi Gras - We bring the Big Easy to the Hudson Valley!

Tuesday, August 17: George Buys the Yanks - In 1973 George Steinbrenner bought the Yankees for $10 Million. Today you couldn't buy a studio apartment in the Bronx for $10 Million.

Wednesday, August 18: Replica Jersey Giveaway - Want to dress like the Gades? Well now you can with our 2021 Replica Jerseys! (Pinstripes included).

Thursday, August 19: Autism Awareness Night - We dedicate this game to raising awareness for our friends with Autism.

Friday, August 20: FIREWORKS!!! - From Vampire Weekend to the New York Dolls. We celebrate the tightest jams from the Empire State.

Saturday, August 21: Veteran's Night - We honor those that have dedicated their lives to serving their country and keeping us safe.

Sunday, August 22: Witches & Wizards Night - Hop on your broom stick and fly on down to The Dutch for some magical fun. With a Back to School Backpack Giveaway presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program.

Tuesday, September 7: The Babe Comes to the Bronx - In 1919, the curse of the Bambino was born. I heard the play was decent.

Wednesday, September 8: Gender Reveal Night - Is it a boy? Is it a girl? Either way it's gonna be a mess.

Thursday, September 9: Football is Back! - Win a chance to have your fantasy lineup set by the Zolz himself. He's a big fan of playing kickers in the Flex.

Friday, September 10: FIREWORKS!!! - Jazz Bangerz. Are you In The Mood to Sing, Sing, Sing-Along to the tunes of Count Basie and his Great Band?

Saturday, September 11: 20th Anniversary of 9/11- We remember those who lost their lives on that tragic day. Never Forget!

Sunday, September 12: Princesses & Unicorns - We play dress-up at The Dutch! Grab your tulle and your magical horses.

Tuesday, September 14: All Time Yankees Team - We compile the definitive Yankee team. End of Discussion.

Wednesday, September 15: Heroes Night - Iron your cape and squeeze into your favorite tights. It's heroes night at The Dutch! Because great power comes with great bat speed.

Thursday, September 16: Dealer's Choice - Let the chips fall where they may. We too like to live dangerously.

Friday, September 17: FIREWORKS!!! - YeeeeeeeHaw! Cowboy Hats, trucks, broken hearts... you get the drift.

Saturday, September 18: COPA Part II: The Copaning- De Vuelta por demanda popular (asumimos), los Fenómenos Mascarados!

Sunday, September 19: Fan Appreciation! - Thank you fans for helping us get through this unique season!

*Promotional Schedule Subject to Change

