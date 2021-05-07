Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 7 vs. Rome)

May 7, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash host the Rome Braves for their fourth of six consecutive games. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (0-3) vs. Rome Braves (3-0)

RHP Jason Bilous (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Jared Shuster (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

A LITTLE OVER 3,000 STEPS

The former Wake Forest Demon Deacon Jared Shuster gets the nod for the Braves today. With Wake Forest located just 1.3 miles (or 3,000 steps) from Truist Stadium, Shuster returns to an area he called home for three seasons. A first-round pick in 2020 (25th overall), Shuster parlayed an impressive 2020 season and 2019 stint in the Cape Cod League into a first-round selection.

During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Shuster showed why he was a worth first-round selection - striking out 43 batters in 26.1 innings, while walking just four. Ranked as one of the top southpaws in the draft, Shuster boasts a fastball that sits 95 and can touch 97. Perhaps the only concern for Shuster was walks - walking greater than 5 batters per nine innings his sophomore year. But after making the necessary adjustments, Shuster showed he won't hand out many free passes, walking just 1.4 batters per nine innings in his most recent two seasons.

NO LUCK HERE

Dash pitcher Jason Bilous was a 17-game starter in 2019 with Kannapolis, where he pitched to a 3.70 ERA and .220 batting average against. Despite the good peripherals, Bilous sported a 6-10 record, in large part due to a lack of run support. In six of his ten losses, Bilous allowed three or fewer runs, but was still handed a loss. A similar trend emerged in the hit category - in five of his ten losses, Bilous allowed three or fewer hits, but was handed the loss each time.

WHAT IS A CHANTICLEER?

Coastal Carolina, the alma mater of Jason Bilous, is known as the Chanticleers. While many may know the Chants iconic mascot and logo, few know the story behind it. Known as a proud rooster, its origin is traced back to one of Chaucer's Canterbury Tales - specifically, the story known as Nun's Priest Tale. In the tale, a proud rooster dominates the barnyard, ruling over the other animals. "The Chanticleer is also greatly feared and mightily respected by all" according to the CCU website, giving credence to the lore of the Chanticleer.

MO L.O.B, MO PROBLEMS

While the Dash offense has broken out, there still are opportunities for greater offensive outputs. The Dash are amongst the league-leaders in all of High-A ball in men left on base - trailing only Brooklyn, Peoria, and Quad City by one. In each game this season, the Dash have had the bases loaded at one point in the game but have been unable to scratch across a run.

Despite their relative shortcomings, the offense has logged eight or more hits in each contest, good for fifth in all of High-A and third in the High-A East League.

YOU CAN'T DO THAT!

The biggest change made to the game this year in High-A was the addition of the "step off rule". Only in place at the High-A level, each pitcher must disengage the rubber before throwing to a base or trying to pick off a runner. If a pitcher does not disengage the rubber and throws to first, they will be charged with a balk. The rule figures to create an increase in overall offense and stolen base opportunities.

Despite the implementation of the rule, Dash reliever Dilmer Mejia picked off Andrew Mortiz at first base on Thursday's game, representing the first Dash successful pickoff of the season.

11 NEW FOES - AND ONE FAMILIAR ONE

With the start of the 2021 season, the Winston-Salem Dash welcome a host of new foes to Truist Stadium in time for the new season. Gone are the days and teams of the Carolina League and here are the days of the High-A East League. Featuring teams from eight states, the Dash will take on clubs from New York, Kentucky, Georgia, and more. The lone team the Dash are familiar with? The Wilmington Blue Rocks, who the Dash have played 183 times and bested 103 (.560).

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.