Hops Take Series Finale against Eugene

August 27, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Eugene Emeralds dropped the series finale against the Hops by a final score of 7-1. With the loss today the Emeralds take a series split this week in Hillsboro. The Ems record now sits at 61-59 on the season and 27-27 in the 2nd half.

The Hops jumped out to a 5-0 lead through the first five innings. The Hops scored their first run of the game after Christian Cerda came home to score on a wild pitch. The hops then added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Gino Groover led off the inning with a triple and Andrew Pintar doubled to score Groover on the play. With two outs Manuel Pena ripped a single up the middle to give the Hops the 3-0 lead. In the fifth the Hops added two more runs. Wilderd Patino started off the inning with a walk and was able to steal 2nd and 3rd base. Jack Hurley also reached via walk and stole 2nd base. Gino Groover hit a sac-fly RBI to score Patino on the play and Hurley came home to score on a wild pitch to give the Hops the 5-0 lead through 5 innings.

In the top of the 6th inning the Emeralds scored their 1st and only run of the night. Brett Auerbach hit a 1-out single and with two outs Aeverson Arteaga drove him in on a base hit. The Emeralds were trailing by four runs and had the bases loaded with 2-outs, but they weren't able to do anything with it and they trailed 5-1 through 6 innings. The Hops scored their final two runs of the game in the bottom of the 7th inning. With two outs Christian Cerda delivered a base hit out to right field to score Jack Hurley and Tommy Troy on the play and gave the Hops a 7-1 lead.

The next two frames were scoreless for both ball clubs and the Hops took the series finale by a final score of 7-1. Hayden Wynja got the start for Eugene and pitched 4.1 innings and allowed 4 hits and 5 earned runs while striking out 4 batters. Matt Mikulski pitched 1.2 innings and gave up just 1 hit and didn't allow a single walk or run. Cam Cotter pitched the 7th inning and gave up 2 hits and 2 runs. Those 2 runs for Cotter were both unearned runs. Tanner Kiest pitched a scoreless 8th inning where he gave up just 1 hit.

The Emeralds will head into the final two weeks of the season either 4 or 5 games out of a playoff spot depending on the result of the AquaSox game tonight. It's the home stretch for the Emeralds as they'll need to find a way to rattle off some wins if they want to find themselves in the postseason.

The Emeralds open a 6-game series at home on Tuesday night against the Dust Devils with first pitch at 6:35 P.M. It's the final regular season homestand of the year for Eugene.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367. - Emeraldsbaseball.com - Facebook.com/EugeneEmeraldsfanpage - Twitter.com/EugeneEmeralds.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.