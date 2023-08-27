Late Push Not Enough in Series Loss

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians fell behind big early and couldn't quite come all the way back in an 8-5 loss to the Spokane Indians [Rockies] Sunday afternoon at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. With the loss, the C's have dropped their first home series of the year four games to two.

Spokane struck first for the sixth straight game when they put up three runs on three hits in the first then scored four two out runs on four two out hits in the second to lead 7-0.

Josh Kasevich spoiled the shutout with a line drive homer in the bottom of the second, but the Indians responded with an unearned run in the top of the third to retake a seven score lead.

A solo shot from Gabby Martinez in the home half of the fourth cut the deficit to six then the C's put the pressure on late. Trailing 8-2 to start the seventh, Vancouver put on three consecutive two out base runners but stranded the bases loaded. In the eighth, Cade Doughty started the frame with a double and Kasevich followed with a single. After a flyout and a walk, a run-scoring fielder's choice was followed by an RBI single from Lyle Lin that made it 8-4.

In the ninth, Peyton Williams hit a first pitch solo shot the opposite way for the third Canadians homer of the day to bring the C's within three. A one-out walk for Kasevich and a double off the bat of Gabby Martinez brought the tying run to the plate in the form of pinch hitter Ryan McCarty, but Spokane closer Angel Chivilli struck him out to end it.

On the mound, Sam Ryan, Cooper Benson, Ryan Boyer and Eric Pardinho combined to not allow an earned run in seven innings of relief.

After an off-day Monday, the Canadians welcome the Hillsboro Hops [D-Backs] to town for a six-gamer that starts on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. Coverage is available on the C's Broadcast Network: CanadiansBaseball.com, Sportsnet, Bally Live and the MiLB First Pitch App.

