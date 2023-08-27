Groover's Clutch Two-Out Hit Not Enough, Hops Fall in Extras

Hillsboro, OR - For the second time in the series the Hillsboro Hops would outhit the Eugene Emeralds in a loss at Ron Tonkin Field. Junior Franco, Kevin Graham and Andrew Pintar all had three-hit games, despite the 3-2 extra-inning loss. All three of Pintar's hits in the game went for extra-bases. Hillsboro was 2-for-16 in the game with runners in scoring position.

Both starters Daniel Blair and Jose Cabrera breezed through the first four innings without allowing a run.

The game was still scoreless in the fifth, when each team put up a solo run. Thomas Gavello broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single through the hole at second base, giving the Emeralds a 1-0 lead. The Hops answered in the bottom half of the frame when Andrew Pintar legged out his first High-A triple.

Blair and Cabrera mirrored each other's starts on Saturday, as both starting pitchers lasted five innings while allowing just one run and striking out two.

Listher Sosa was impressive in two scoreless innings of work, striking out five batters and routinely hitting 97-99 MPH with his fastball.

The former Gonzaga Bulldog and third round pick, William Kempner was dominant in 1.2 innings in game five of the series.

San Francisco Giants #12 prospect Aeverson Arteaga put the Emeralds up by a run in the eighth inning with a go-ahead single off Armando Vasquez.

Eugene took a 2-1 lead to the bottom half of the ninth inning, sending Nick Morreale back out for his second inning of work. Andrew Pintar doubled with one out in the inning, his second double and third extra-base hit of the game. With the Hops down to their final strike, Gino Groover came up big with a line-drive double to the right centerfield gap. Christian Cerda then flew out, stranding the winning run at second.

Carlos Meza was on the bump for Hillsboro in the tenth and threw a wild pitch with Brett Auerbach at third, scoring the go-ahead run with two outs. Arteaga flew out to Kevin Graham in foul territory, ending the inning sending the Hops to the plate trailing by one.

Hillsboro went one-two-three in the tenth inning against Morreale, falling to the Ems 3-2.

Hillsboro and Eugene will meet for the final time on Sunday at Ron Tonkin Field. First pitch is at 1:05 with the pregame show at 12:50.

