Hops Shutout for Third Time this Season in Loss to Indians

April 21, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Spokane, WA - Wednesday's game at Avista Stadium featured a pitching duel between two 6'2" right handers, Ross Carver for Hillsboro and Mike Ruff for Spokane. Carver threw 5.2 innings, giving up five hits and two earned runs, while striking out three. Ruff threw six innings, giving up just four hits, no walks and striking out six in the Indians' 2-0 win.

Zac Veen continued his hot hitting in the first inning, with an opposite field double off Carver.

Ben Sems made a diving stop at third base to rob Tim Tawa of a hit in the top of the third. He then was the first hitter up in the home half of the inning and hit a solo home run to right field, giving Spokane a 1-0 lead.

Veen hit his second double of the night in the fifth, a deep line drive to center field over the head of Tawa. Veen now has four extra base hits in the first two games of the series.

The next inning, Colin Simpson hit a ball almost identical to where Veen hit his, over the head of Tawa again. That drove in Daniel Montano, making it 2-0 Indians.

For the second night in a row, eight of the nine Spokane hitters recorded a hit in the game.

Neyfy Castillo was the lone bright spot for the Hops offensively, going two-for-four with a pair of singles.

With a final score of 2-0, Hillsboro is shutout for the third time in just 11 games to start the season.

Hillsboro (5-6) and Spokane (5-6) will continue the series Thursday, with the pre-game show on air at 6:20 and first pitch at 6:35. Seth Hoiland will have the call on Rip City Radio 620.

