Three-Run Tri-City 9th Leads to Second Straight Comeback Win

April 21, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







Tri-City scored three runs in their last at-bat, coming back in the 9th inning for a 5-3 win over the Everett AquaSox Wednesday night at Funko Field.

Jordyn Adams had the game-winning hit, a two-out two-run bloop single to right that scored both Straton Podaras and Kyren Paris and broke a 3-3 tie.

The Dust Devils came into the 9th down 3-2. Kenyon Yovan led off the inning with a triple to right field, missing a game-tying home run by inches. Jose Guzman followed with a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Yovan to tie the game.

Earlier, Yovan had an RBI double, scoring Osmy Gregorio in the 4th inning for the Dust Devils' first run. Gregorio doubled in Steven Rivas to bring Tri-City within a run at 3-2 in the 6th.

Ryan Costeiu (1-0) got the win for the Dust Devils, throwing four shutout innings in relief of starter Braden Olthoff. Costeiu walked two and struck out seven in his outing.

Olthoff gave up three runs (two earned) in the first inning, having to work around two Tri-City errors.

Olthoff, Costeiu and Brandon Dufault, who earned his second save by pitching a scoreless 9th inning for the Dust Devils, held Everett scoreless the rest of the way.

The Dust Devils continue their road series with Everett tomorrow, with game three of the six-game a matinee at 11:05am Thursday at Funko Field.

