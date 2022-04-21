Frogs Lose in Extra Innings

EVERETT, WA: Fresh off an eight-strikeout game on the road, Adam Macko (pictured above; photo by David Herold) looked to continue his dominance in 2022, this time against the Tri-City Dust Devils and he did just that. Macko allowed a run three batters into the game, however, he settled in and only allowed one earned run in his last five innings pitched. Overall, Macko had a final line of 6 innings pitched (a career-high) with five hits, two earned runs, no walks, and ten strikeouts. This was Macko's fifth career outing with 10 or more punchouts, his second this season.

The AquaSox offense would score runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings as catcher Andy Thomas would hit a solo HR in the third and center fielder Victor Labrada in the fourth. Victor Labrada was the only AquaSox player with a multi-hit game as he hit the home run while also collecting a single late in the game. Third baseman Cole Barr would drive in the third and final run of the game for the AquaSox as he was hit by a pitch and forced in a run.

Andy Thomas's homerun traveled 420 feet with an exit velocity of 108 miles per hour, Victor Labrada's homerun traveled 369 feet and had an exit velocity of 101 miles per hour.

Tri-City would, unfortunately, grab a run in the top of the eighth to tie it up at three apiece. As the game went into extra innings, Tri-City would pile on three runs to take the lead. Center Fielder Jordyn Adams (ranked seventh in the Angels organization) went 3-4 with a single, double, and triple. He had a go-ahead RBI triple in the top of the tenth.

Despite the loss, Everett's hitting still performed well as designated hitter Spencer Packard recorded three walks in today's game to extend his on-base streak, he's reached base all eleven games to begin the season. Left fielder Myles Morales collected his first hit of the season as he also recorded a stolen base. Catcher Andy Thomas also walked three times.

Tomorrow the Frogs will have hard-throwing righty Bryce Miller on the mound as he looks to continue his early success. In his start against Hillsboro on the road last week, Bryce struck out six hitters while walking none. Tomorrow is also a Funko Friday as there'll be lanyards given away to the first 4,000 fans at a special 1:05 PM first pitch start time.

