Thursday's Game Postponed Due to Rain

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians were rained out of their game with the Eugene Emeralds (Giants) Thursday night at Nat Bailey Stadium. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader with two seven-inning games at a later date.

Tickets for today's game can be used as an undated voucher the can be redeemed for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any game during the remainder of the 2022 season, subject to availability.

Tomorrow's doubleheader remains on as scheduled. First pitch of game one is set for 1:05 p.m. as part of the first Fortis BC 'Nooner at The Nat of the season and game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the final out of game one. Gates will open at noon.

Southpaw Naswell Paulino will go for the C's in game one and will be opposed by right-hander Prelander Berroa. #22 Blue Jays prospect Chad Dallas will start game two against Eugene's Kyle Harrison. Tickets are available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

