Hops Jump All over Ems to Take Second Game of Series

August 22, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release





The Eugene Emeralds (14-13, 30-35) were dealt a big blow to their playoff hopes on Wednesday night, falling to the Hillsboro Hops (17-10, 41-24) by a final score of 8-0 at PK Park.

For the second straight night, the Hops wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, plating a run in the first on an Eddie Hernandez solo home run and another run in the second on a Yovanny Cruz wild pitch to take a 2-0 lead after two.

In the third, Hillsboro capitalized on four singles, a walk and a sac fly to bust the game open and score four runs in the frame, pushing their lead to 6-0.

Hillsboro added two more runs down the stretch - one in the sixth and one in the seventh - while Hops pitchers Tyler Holton and Nick Snyder combined to shutout the Ems and seal an 8-0 victory for Hillsboro.

The Ems offense struggled to get going again on Wednesday, including squandering leadoff extra-base hits in the second and fifth innings.

The Ems and Hops face off again on Thursday night at 7:05pm PST with 2019 5th round selection Josh Burgmann set to take the mound for the Ems. Thursday is Country Night, presented by Original Roadhouse grill, as well as $3 Thursday featuring $3 box seats, $3 parking, $3 32-ounce fountain Pepsi drinks and discounted Hamm's Tall Boys.

You can find the full promotional schedule for the 2019 Eugene Emeralds season by visiting www.EmeraldsBaseball.com.

Tickets to Emeralds home games are on sale now at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

