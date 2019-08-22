'Sox Drop Second Game in Series, 10-8

EVERETT, Wash. - After taking the lead in the fourth inning and hitting three home runs, the Spokane Indians defeated the Everett AquaSox, 10-8.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Spokane took the lead in the fourth inning when Scott Kapers hit a three-run home run. Teodoro Ortega walked Cash Gladfelter with bases loaded in the bottom of the inning, allowing Cade Marlowe to score. After Blaine Crim hit a three-run home run in the fifth, the Frogs trailed Spokane, 6-1.

After an RBI single from Patrick Frick, Miguel Perez's RBI double and a wild pitch, the Frogs tied the game in the sixth, scoring five runs in one inning. Frick hit another single in the bottom of the seventh and drove in Marlowe, giving the AquaSox a 7-6 lead.

Kenen Irizarry hit a solo homer for the Indians in the eighth, tying the game, 7-7. After an AquaSox throwing error, Starling Joseph scored the Indians' eighth run of the game. Before the end of the inning, Spokane scored two more runs, giving them a 10-7 lead.

Cesar Izturis Jr. scored in the bottom of the ninth, but the AquaSox were unable to bounce back, falling 10-8.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered eight hits, including one double. On the mound, Deivy Florido started, pitching five innings with four strikeouts. Ivan Fortunato pitched 2.2 innings with four strikeouts while Brock Minich closed the game.

LOOKING AHEAD

