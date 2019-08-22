Volcanoes Win in Rain-Shortened Game over Boise 4-1

August 22, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release





- In the bottom of the second inning, Brandon Martorano hits a sacrifice fly to right field which scores Yorlis Rodriguez and gives the Volcanoes an early 1-0 lead.

- In the bottom of the fifth inning, after Boise tied the game at 1, Jeff Houghtby hits his fourth home run of the season over the wall in right center field that gives the Volcanoes the lead back 2-1.

- In the bottom of the sixth inning, Armani Smith hits a sacrifice fly to left field that scores Carter Aldrete and makes it 3-1 Volcanoes.

- Alex Canario would score on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 4-1.

The Volcanoes will look for the sweep as Travis Perry will take the mound against Will Ethridge.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.