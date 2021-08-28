Hops Fall Short in Back and Forth Battle against Cs

In a back and forth battle, the Hillsboro Hops fell 8-7 to the Vancouver Canadians. Despite an early five-run lead, it was the Hops playing catch-up in the later innings. Trailing 7-5, Hillsboro rallied to tie the game leading into the ninth inning. However, a solo blast by Zac Cook sealed the deal as Vancouver evened the series at two games apiece. Blaze Alexander led the club with two runs scored and three RBIs.

Shumpei Yoshikawa got the nod for the Hops and was sharp in the early innings, setting the Cs down in order in the first. Hillsboro's offense got off to a hot start in their half of the frame against Vancouver's starter Adam Kloffenstein. Jorge Barrosa was hit by a pitch and stole second out of the leadoff spot. The Hops then caught a break when Ronny Simon was able to reach first on a dropped third strike, Barrosa moved to third on the play. With runners at the corners and no one out, Alexander drove in the games first run on an RBI groundout. Tristin English and A.J. Vukovich followed with back-to-back singles to put the Hops up 2-0.

Hillsboro continued to lay into Kloffenstein in the bottom of the second, adding three more runs. With one out, Barrosa walked, Simon singled and both advanced on a stolen base. Alexander delivered a two-run double to put the Hops up 4-0. After Alexander stole third, Hillsboro added a run on a sacrifice fly by English.

Vancouver began to chip away at the deficit in the top of the third when Spencer Horwitz demolished a two-out three-run homer on a high fly ball well over the right field fence. Yoshikawa's night was over after the third inning. The right hander allowed three earned runs and struck out six.

Wesley Rodriguez came out of the bullpen for the Hops and was outstanding in the middle innings. Over three scoreless frames, Rodriguez struck out three, allowed just two hits, and did not concede a walk.

With the Hops leading 5-3 entering the top of the seventh, the Cs took their first lead of the game after putting up a four-spot. Davis Schneider (8) led off with a solo homer - his fifth round tripper against the Hops this season. Rafael Lantigua , Tanner Morris , and Orelvis Martinez each added an RBI to give the Canadians a 7-5 lead.

The game continued to be a back and forth battle as the Hops tied it up in the bottom of the eighth. After Cam Coursey led off with a walk, the Hops caught a break when Axel Andueza reached base on a throwing error by Morris. With one out now, Leodany Perez walked to load the bases and Barrosa brought the Hops within a run with a sacrifice fly. Simon delivered the tying run on a dribbler up the middle for an infield single. Andueza scored easily but Perez aggressively raced for home as well and was tagged out before reaching the plate.

The tie wouldn't last long though as Cook delivered the go-ahead blast to put the Cs up 8-7. This was the third homer given up by the Hops' pitching staff in the contest.

Hillsboro's offense didn't put up a fight in the bottom of the ninth as Will McAffer struck out the side to end the ballgame. With the win, the Canadians knotted the series at 2-2.

Hillsboro (44-55) will continue their series against Vancouver (46-54) tomorrow at 7:05 pm. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620 AM and www.RipCityRadio.com with the pregame coverage beginning at 6:50.

