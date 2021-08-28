Cook's 9th Inning Blast Highlights Comeback Win

HILLSBORO, OR - Zac Cook broke a 7-7 tie with a lead-off home run in the top of the ninth to spur the Vancouver Canadians to an 8-7 win over the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) Friday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

Cook's sixth homer of the year was his fourth hit of the night, a career high. The Flower Mound, TX native became the sixth C's player to collect four hits in a game this season. His heroics were set up by a two-run eighth for the Hops that tied the game after the Canadians had scored seven unanswered runs following a five-run deficit.

Vancouver took their first lead of the game with four runs in the top of the seventh inning. Trailing 5-3 after six, the C's got within one after Davis Schneider slugged a solo home run - his seventh - to start the stanza. Consecutive walks and a bunt single from Cook loaded the bases before Rafael Lantigua tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Up stepped Tanner Morris, who needed a hit to extend his hitting streak to 16 consecutive games. The former Virginia Cavalier stroked a rule book double to bring home the go-ahead run then Orelvis Martinez added another score to the total with an RBI single two batters later.

Spencer Horwitz started the scoring for the Canadians with his third home run in the last week, a two-out, three-run blast in the third after Anthony Morales singled and Cook doubled to set the table. It extended his hitting streak to 16 straight.

Two runs in the bottom of the first and three more in the second put Hillsboro ahead 5-0. Hayden Juenger came on to start the bottom of the third and went two scoreless innings with a career-best five strikeouts, Jol Concepcion logged two shutout stanzas then Will McAffer (W, 2-3) worked the final three innings and struck out the side in the ninth to secure the win.

The series continues tomorrow night. Vancouver has yet to announce their starter while the Hops have named Justin Vernia as their slope climber. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and can be heard live on Sportsnet 650. Individual tickets for remaining home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

