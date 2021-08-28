Doubleheader Depletes Frogs' Edge

EVERETT, Wash. - Unable to stifle the Spokane Indians (55-45), the Everett AquaSox (57-43) dropped both games in the doubleheader.

GAME ONE

The 'Sox hit the ground running with solo homers from Connor Hoover and Dariel Gomez, giving them an early 2-0 lead. Victor Labrada hit his first AquaSox home run in the third, extending the Frogs' lead to 3-0.

Brenton Doyle put Spokane on the board in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run to right-center field, marking the fourth home run of the game. The score remained 3-1 until the bottom of the sixth; Hunter Stovall smoked a two-run home run to right field, driving in Ezequiel Tovar to tie the game, 3-3.

Still tied after the seventh, the game went into extra innings. In the bottom of the eighth, Niko Decolati singled to center field, driving in Isaac Collins to win the game, 4-3.

On the mound, Fred Villarreal started, facing only three batters in his one inning pitched. At the plate, the Frogs registered six hits, highlighted by a triple from Anthony Lepre and three solo home runs.

GAME TWO

Stovall singled in the top of the first, driving in Tovar for the first run of the game. Two innings later, Decolati crushed a two-run home run to right field, extending Spokane's lead to 3-0. In the bottom of the inning, Cade Marlowe smoked a home run, driving in Cody Grosse and putting the score at 3-2.

Spokane tacked on their fourth run in the top of the fourth when Daniel Montano hit a sharp ground ball, driving in Collins. Gomez answered in the bottom of the inning with a solo shot to right-center field. Three batters later, Liam Sabino drove in the tying run with a ground ball to second base.

Decolati put the Indians back in the lead with an RBI single in the fifth, scoring Jack Blomgren for Spokane's fifth run and final run.

On the mound, Ben Onyshko and Bryan Pall pitched the last 2.1 innings, striking out two batters each and allowing no runs. At the plate, the 'Sox registered seven hits, highlighted by a double from Hoover and two home runs.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Saturday, August 28 for their sixth game against the Spokane Indians. Saturday is IBEW/NECA Night, complete with a Hawaiian Shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gate and postgame fireworks courtesy of IBEW/NECA.

