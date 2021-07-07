Hops Die with their Boots

July 7, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







PASCO, WASH. - The Hillsboro Hops uncharacteristically committed three errors on Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium, leading to two unearned runs in a 3-2 loss to the Tri-City Dust Devils. The Hops' loss in the series opener snapped a season-high-tying three-game winning streak.

Dust Devils shortstop Livan Soto greeted Hops starter Drey Jameson rudely, homering on the first pitch of the bottom of the first, but the Hops tied it 1-1 in the top of the third on Spencer Brickhouse's second round-tripper in two games.

Tri-City's first unearned run came in the bottom of the third. Jameson hit Brendon Davis with an 0-2 breaking ball. Davis then stole second and advanced to third when Nick Dalesandro's throw bounced into shallow center field. With two out, Francisco Del Valle's single put the Devils back on top, 2-1.

Hillsboro tied the game again in the top of the fifth when Eduardo Diaz walked, stole second and scored on Leodany Perez's two-out single to left.

That was the second and final run allowed by Tri-City starter Ryan Smith, who struck out nine and walked just one, allowing four hits over seven innings.

Jameson, in his second appearance since coming off the injured list, worked four and a third innings for the Hops, allowing three hits and two runs (one earned), with a walk, two hit batters and six strikeouts. Hillsboro lefty Julio Frias worked out two jams, striking out five in an inning and two-thirds, and the game remained tied heading into the bottom of the seventh.

Justin Lewis came in to pitch for Hillsboro, and with one out, Soto hit a high-fly ball to medium deep center field. Jorge Barrosa never saw it against the twilight sky, but shortstop Blaze Alexander did; he tried in vain to make an over-the-shoulder catch, but the ball fell for a double. Alexander then picked up the ball, but let it slip away. By the time Barrosa picked it up, Soto had taken third base on an error. Soto then scored on Davis' sacrifice fly to put Tri-City up 3-2.

Dust Devils' lefthander Kolton Ingram took things from there, tossing two scoreless innings, allowing only a two-out walk in the eighth. He earned his first save, while Smith improved to 3-2. Lewis took the loss to fall to 0-1 with Hillsboro.

The Hops (22-31) and Dust Devils (19-35) meet in game two of the six-game series on Wednesday night in Pasco. Game time will be 7:05, with the radio broadcast beginning at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.