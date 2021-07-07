Auerbach Makes Mark in PK Park Debut

HILLSBORO, OR - The Eugene Emeralds (34-20) got back in the win column in a big way on Tuesday night, opening up a six-game home series against the visiting Everett AquaSox (34-19) with a 9-3 victory to move back within 0.5 game of first place.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Seth Corry (3-2, 4.66 ERA): 5.0 IP | 2 H | 2 R | 2 ER | 3 BB | 7 K

Losing Pitcher: Juan Then (2-2, 6.24 ERA): 2.0 IP | 6 H | 4 R | 4 ER | 1 BB | 3 K

Save: N/A

HR(s): Eugene: Auerbach (1) | Everett: N/A

HOW IT HAPPENED: Entering the day on a three-game skid and having fallen out of first place on Saturday for what was the first time since June 16, the Emeralds took the diamond at PK Park on Tuesday in what was the first home series of the 2021 season with all COVID-19 restrictions lifted.

Emeralds starting pitcher Seth Corry looked strong from the get-go on Tuesday, netting a pair of strikeouts in the game's first frame to get the action started. Corry collected another K in the top of the second before Eugene's offense got to work in the bottom of the frame, and it all started with two outs.

Back-to-back singles by the Emeralds with two outs, the first from Franklin Labour and the second from Tyler Flores, put a pair of Ems base runners on the corners for leadoff man Ismael Munguia. The Nicaragua native followed by looping an RBI double to left-center field that scored Labour to make it 1-0, Eugene.

Brett Auerbach, a recent addition from Low-A San Jose that was playing in his first game at PK Park since joining the Ems on July 1, stepped up next and promptly left the yard with a three-run blast to left, his first home run as an Emerald and his third overall homer this season to make it 4-0.

Seth Corry worked around a pair of walks in the third to strike out the side, but the Frogs broke through in the fourth after Carter Bins led off the inning by being hit by a pitch, advancing to third on a Kaden Polcovich single, and then scoring on a sac fly by Jack Larsen that made it 4-1.

It became 4-2 one inning later thanks to Everett's own two-out rally that started when Patrick Frick was hit by a Seth Corry pitch, and Austin Shenton followed with a double to right field that scored Frick from first to cut Eugene's lead down to two.

That's as close as Everett could get the rest of the night, though as Eugene began to pour it on over the game's final few frames.

The Ems began to stretch their lead in the sixth, starting with singles from Ricardo Genovés, Franklin Labour, and Ismael Munguia that loaded the bases for Brett Auerbach. The versatile utility man stepped to the plate with three RBIs already in the game, but he exited the batter's box with double that, roping a bases loaded, bases clearing double to the left field corner that brought all three baserunners home to balloon Eugene's lead up to 7-2.

Everett got a run back in the top of the seventh after Joseph Rosa was brought home on a Zach DeLoach groundout after leading off the inning with a ground-rule double, but the Ems returned the favor in the home half when Tyler Fitzgerald led off the inning being hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a sac bunt from Genovés, and then scored on a Franklin Labour single that made it 8-3.

After Tyler Schimpf struck out the side in the top of the eighth, Eugene added one more run in the bottom half when Ismael Munguia led off with a single to left for his fourth hit of the day, advanced to second on a wild pitch, went to third on an Auerbach groundout, and then trotted home on a double by Armani Smith that put the Ems up by six, 9-3.

Despite it not being a save situation, closer Chris Wright came in for the ninth inning and recorded the final three outs via strikeout to seal a 9-3 Emerald win and move the Emeralds back within 0.5 game of first place.

The AquaSox, who entered the night ranked third in all of Minor League Baseball with 360 runs scored, were held to just three runs on four hits.

With the Emeralds scoring at least six runs, fans can get 50% off box seats to ANY July home game by visiting www.EmeraldsBaseball.com before first pitch on Wednesday and using the promo code 'TIX4SIX' at checkout.

The Emeralds were also graced by Minor League royalty on Tuesday night when none other than the now infamous 'Bads85' (and Mrs. Bads85) was in attendance at PK Park, even throwing out the first pitch.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Brett Auerbach - 2B: Playing in his third different position (2B, 3B, C) in just his fourth game as an Emerald, Auerbach put on a show in his home debut in Eugene, finishing the night 3-for-5 at the plate with a run scored and six RBIs, highlighted by the three-run homer.

Seth Corry - LHP: Corry earned his third win of the season in what was perhaps his most well-rounded performance to date, firing a solid 5.0 innings while allowing just two hits, two earned runs, three walks and tallying seven strikeouts.

Ismael Munguia - CF: Eugene's leadoff man netted a game-high four hits on the evening, going 4-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Franklin Labour - RF: Lost in the shuffle of Auerbach's big night and Munguia's four-hit performance, Labour had himself a solid night at the plate as well, finishing 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored.

The Bullpen: Death, taxes, and the Emeralds bullpen taking care of business. Travis Perry, Tyler Schimpf and Chris Wright combined for 4.0 innings of work while allowing just one hit and one walk while accruing six strikeouts.

