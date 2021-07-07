Morris Leads 12-Hit Barrage in C's Win

Hillsboro, OR - Tanner Morris used three hits to drive in three runs and scored three times to lead the Vancouver Canadians to a 9-3 win over the Spokane Indians (Rockies) Tuesday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

Vancouver jumped out to a three-run lead in the first. Rafael Lantigua singled and Morris doubled before Sebastian Espino's rule book two-bagger brought in a pair to make it 2-0. After an error moved Espino to third, Luis De Los Santos drove in his team-best 39th RBI with a sacrifice fly that put the C's up by three.

Spokane got a run back in the top of the second, but Adam Kloffenstein (W, 3-4) managed to limit the damage and went on to work five innings in which he gave up two runs, scattered four hits, walked two and struck out five.

The Canadians put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the second. Eric Rivera and Lantigua worked back-to-back walks to set up Morris, who doubled into the right field corner to plate a pair. De Los Santos brought in another with a single to center, stole second then scored on a John Aiello single to left field to make it 7-1 Vancouver.

Both teams scored runs in the eighth. Spokane got one on two singles and an RBI groundout before the Canadians used a Lantigua walk and stolen base, a Morris RBI single and a Ryan Gold RBI double to go ahead 9-3.

Alex Nolan worked two scoreless innings of relief before Connor Law took care of the final two frames to keep the C's in front and secure the 9-3 triumph.

Four Canadians hitters finished the night with multiple hits and three drove in more than one run. Espino extended his hitting streak to an active team-high seven consecutive games while Aiello has a hit in five straight.

The series continues tomorrow night. Right-hander Luis Quinones (2-3, 3.42 ERA) gets the ball for Vancouver while Spokane will send southpaw Helcris Olivarez (2-7, 5.68 ERA) to the hill. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Sportsnet. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

