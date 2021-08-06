Hops' Bullpen Stifles C's in 5-1 Win

August 6, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







With right-hander Slade Cecconi on the injured list, the Hillsboro Hops were forced to go with a bullpen game on Thursday night at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.

The result? A three-hitter, and a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canadians in the third game of a six-game series.

Kyler Stout allowed a solo home run to Orelvis Martinez in the first inning --- the Blue Jays' number-four prospect's 21st home run this year, and second with Vancouver --- but that was the only hit Hillsboro gave up until the seventh. Stout allowed just the one run in two innings, while Josh McMinn and Kai-Wei Lin each tossed two hitless, scoreless frames. Nick Snyder allowed a pop single by Will Robertson in the seventh, and later hit a batter and gave up a walk, but pitched out of a bases-loaded jam by inducing Zac Cook to ground out. Wesley Rodriguez then threw two scoreless innings to end the game, allowing just an infield single.

Tristin English tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the second, and Eduardo Diaz untied it with an RBI single in the fifth (Diaz has now hit in eight consecutive games). The Hops added two more in the sixth when English walked, Danny Oriente tripled and A.J. Vukovich singled.

Another run came home for the Hops in the eighth inning on a singles by Oriente and Leodany Perez, and a passed ball.

The Hops had 13 hits, led by three from Oriente. Vukovich, Perez and Roman Ruiz had two each.

Hillsboro is playing as the visiting team in this series --- because of Covid restrictions at the U.S.-Canada border, Vancouver is also calling Ron Tonkin Field home this season. The Hops improved to 36-44, while Vancouver fell to 37-44.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at 7:05, with air time on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com at 6:50.

High-A West League Stories from August 6, 2021

