Redband Rally Strikes Again in Walk-Off, 9-8

SPOKANE, Wash. - For the second-consecutive night, Spokane used a late Redband Rally to come back and defeat the top team in the High-A West. In a game that included five lead changes, it was Spokane who got the final word, scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat the AquaSox, 9-8, on Fan Appreciation Night presented by Edward Jones.

TOP PERFORMERS

Isaac Collins, who has been destroying the ball the entire homestand, hit the walk-off double down the right field line. He finished the night 2-for-3 with three runs and the game-winning RBI.

Hunter Stovall gave Spokane a 4-1 lead with a three-run homer to right field in the third inning. It was his fourth of the season and first since July 17.

Dariel Gomez continues to stay hot for Everett. He finished a triple shy of the cycle and drove in a pair of runs.

Kennie Taylor blasted his first homer in an Everett uniform and just his third across three minor league levels this season to give the Frogs an 8-7 lead in the seventh.

BY THE NUMBERS

Colton Welker gave Spokane a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer, his third straight game with a long ball.

Kyle Datres hit a solo shot in the sixth to extend Spokane's lead to 7-5, his eighth of the season, and now owns a seven-game hitting streak.

Niko Decolati had previously been 0-for-2 as a pinch hitter this season. His single in the ninth tied the game and put him aboard to later become the game-winning run.

The Indians are now 7-2 against the AquaSox and handed Everett just their second three-game losing streak of the season. Their other one? May 18-20, also against Spokane.

KEY MOMENT

Spokane's ninth inning rally started with a duck snort to left that fell just in front of the diving Kennie Taylor, allowing Daniel Montano to get to second base. Javier Guevara bunted him to third and pinch-hitter Niko Decolati drove him in with an RBI single up the middle to tie the game. With a 2-0 count and Decolati stealing on the pitch, Isaac Collins laced one down the right field line that easily scored Decolati and earned himself a Gatorade bath.

AROUND THE HIGH-A WEST

Hillsboro held Vancouver to just two hits in a 5-1 victory.

Eugene got three runs in the bottom of the eighth to upend Tri-City, 7-4.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Indians continue their series with the AquaSox on Friday for Storybook Princess Night presented by Pepsi. Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairy tales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! A reminder that the postgame fireworks originally scheduled for that night have been canceled due to weather conditions. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

