Eight Isn't Enough, 'Sox Lose 9-8

SPOKANE Wash. - The Spokane Indians (40-41) scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Everett AquaSox (51-29), 9-8.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Spokane started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning on Grant Lavigne's two-out single that scored Isaac Collins. The AquaSox tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning when Dariel Gomez hit his third home run of the season. Collins and Ezequiel Tovar were both hit by pitches to lead off the bottom of the third inning and scored on the very next at-bat when Hunter Stovall hit a three-run home run to give Spokane a 4-1 lead after three innings.

The lead was short-lived; the AquaSox came storming back in the top of the fourth inning. Jake Anchia hit a bases-loaded double off the left-field wall that scored Kennie Taylor and Liam Sabino to cut the Spokane lead to 4-3. Gomez tied the game up at 4-4 with a double that scored Cody Grosse and moved Anchia over to third base. Anchia scored one batter later when Matt Scheffler grounded out and the AquaSox had their first lead of the game, 5-4 after four innings.

The lead would change hands again in the bottom of the fifth inning when Spokane scored two more runs. The first came across home plate when Collins scored on a Franklin Van Gurp balk to tie the game at 5-5. Spokane took the lead when Colton Welker homered for the third straight night and the score was then 6-5. Kyle Datres extended the lead to 7-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning with his eighth home run of the season before the AquaSox made another comeback.

Justin Lavey's seventh-inning double scored Scheffler to cut Spokane's lead down to 7-6. Taylor then stepped to the plate and hit his first home run as a member of the AquaSox, scoring Lavey and giving Everett an 8-7 lead.

Daniel Montano led off the inning with a double into shallow left field and then moved over to third on a Javier Guevara sacrifice bunt. Niko Decolati was called on to pinch-hit for Cade Harris and hit a single up the middle that scored Montano and tied the game at 8-8. Collins was the next batter and hit a sharp line drive right over the first base bag that went into the right-field corner, Decolati raced all the way around the base paths from first base and scored the walk-off run as Spokane won the game 9-8.

WRAPPING IT UP

Gomez was three-for-five with a double, home run, run scored and two RBIs. Gomez is now 7-for-13 for the series with three doubles, two home runs, two runs, four RBI and a slash line of .538/.538/1.231. Anchia drove in two runs and has 16 RBIs in his last eight games. A handful of AquaSox firsts for a few of the recent roster additions. Sabino recorded his first AquaSox base hit, Taylor hit his first home run and Lavey recorded his first multi-hit game.

LOOKING AHEAD

Everett and Spokane will play game four of the six-game series on Friday, August 6. RHP Tim Elliott (5-3, 5.76 ERA) will get the start for the AquaSox and LHP Helcris Olivarez (2-8 7.04 ERA) will start for Spokane. Listen to all of the action on KRKO, the pregame show will begin at 6:20 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35.

