Martinez Homer Not Enough in Loss

August 6, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - Orelvis Martinez provided the only offense for the Vancouver Canadians on Thursday in a 5-1 loss to the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) at Ron Tonkin Field.

The 19-year-old slugged a solo shot with two outs in the bottom of the first for his second home run in the last three games. Both of his hits in High-A have left the yard.

Hillsboro tied the game with a home run to start the top of the second and took the lead for good with a run on three hits in the fifth.

Alex Nolan (L, 0-2) was solid in his first start of the season. The Burlington, ON native worked five innings, scattered eight hits - six of which were singles - didn't walk a batter and K'd four but was hung with the tough-luck loss.

The Hops padded their lead with two runs in the sixth and another in the eighth to win it 5-1.

Hayden Juenger - Toronto's sixth round pick this year - made his professional debut and worked a perfect seventh that featured a pair of strikeouts.

Will Robertson and Phil Clarke singled to join Martinez as the only other Canadians with a hit tonight

Vancouver and Hillsboro return to action tomorrow for game four of the series. Right-hander Paxton Schultz climbs the slope for the C's and will be opposed by southpaw Blake Walston. Coverage begins at the top of the hour with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.